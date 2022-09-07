Who is Larry the cat? Feline trends on Twitter amid Boris Johnson's resignation 

Boris Johnson's pet dog, Dilyn, and 10 Downing Street's permanent resident, Larry the cat, received a special mention in Boris' farewell speech.

Johnson bid 10 Downing Street farewell on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. During his speech, the politician thanked his pets and used them as metaphors to ask Conservative party representatives to set their differences aside. Boris said:

"Thank you to everyone behind me in this building for looking after me and my family over the last three years so well including Dilyn, the dog. And if Dilyn and Larry can put behind them their occasional difficulties, then so can the Conservative party."

People on social media shared their views, commending Larry the cat for his long years of service.

Liz Truss is replacing Boris after his resignation amidst numerous scandals, including accusations of partying during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Larry the cat has outlasted three prime ministers

Larry the cat is a 15-year-old brown and white tabby cat. He was appointed Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom in 2011.

David Cameron brought him to the Downing Street flat in 2011, and Larry has stayed there since. The feline has outlasted three British prime ministers in his 10-plus years in office.

Larry was adopted from London's Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and was the first cat to be employed as a rat catcher or mouser after the retirement of Humphrey in 1997.

The tabby cat has captured people's hearts, according to the government:

“He has captured the hearts of the Great British public and the press teams often camped outside the front door. The nation, in turn, sends him gifts and treats daily.”

Larry the cat also has a Twitter account with the user ID @Number10cat. The account uploads hilarious tweets and memes to entertain Larry's fans.

Internet fawns over Larry the cat as Boris Johnson resigns

Larry the cat has numerous fans who love and dote over him and wait for his brief appearances outside the Downing street residence. They were pleased to spot the kitty after Boris left the office.

Many joked about making the cat the next Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson's speech evokes multiple incidents

The politician thanked "the British people" for giving him a chance to serve them and referred to significant incidents like the Brexit, the vaccine roll-out, and pledging support to Ukraine.

Boris compared himself to booster rockets and said:

“On the subject of bouncing around in future careers, let me say that I am now like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function."

He continued by saying:

“I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific."

He also drew similarities between fifth-century BC Roman politician Cincinnatus and said:

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough and I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support.”

The minister declared his full support for Liz Truss before taking his leave to visit the Queen at her summer break home, Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

