Fact check: Did Boris Johnson fall at the Queen's funeral? Viral video debunked

Several world leaders, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral recently. As people observed the leaders' behavior on the sad day, some noted that the former Prime Minister fell over during the program. However, this is untrue.

The long-reigning monarch was laid to rest on Monday, September 19. She passed away at the of 96. More than 2,000 people attended the funeral service as billions watched worldwide.

Celebrities, world leaders, extended members of the Royal Family and members of the Queen’s staff attended the Queen’s funeral in London. Many were especially interested to see how the former prime minister would behave at the funeral.

A video of Johnson has since gone viral on TikTok. In it, a person can be seen falling over the Queen’s lying-in state at Westminster Hall. A staff member rushes to check on the person to see if he is alright.

Many assumed that it was Boris Johnson because of the man’s blonde hair and the suit, which looked awfully similar to the former's. The viral video's caption read:

“Who pushed Boris Johnson at the Queen’s funeral?”

However, Johnson did not fall in any form during the Queen’s funeral.

Boris Johnson did not fall during the Queen’s funeral

Although several netizens claim it was Boris Johnson who took a tumble during the funeral, the former UK Prime Minister stood just fine throughout the ceremony.

It is worth noting that the event in the viral video wasn't from the Queen's funeral as several netizens have pointed out that based on the background, it is from the lying-in-state. Although it was confirmed that the person who fell wasn't Boris Johnson in the video, the actual person who fell hasn't been identified.

That face you make when you're a narcissistic, petulant arse who's been sent to the back of the queue in front of a global audience.

The 58-year-old wasn't the only former British Prime Minister to attend the funeral on Monday. Other former Prime Ministers who attended the funeral included John Major, his wife Norma, Tony Blair, his wife Cherie as well as Gordon Brown and his wife Sara Jane. Additionally, David Cameron, his wife Samantha, and Theresa May and her husband Philip were also in attendance.

Johnson and his wife Carrie were seen walking inside at the end.

Boris Johnson caught attempting to jump line at Queen’s funeral

The Royal Family Channel on YouTube posted a video of the prime ministers making their way inside the funeral. In a now viral moment, officials manning the doors were seen pulling Johnson and his wide Carrie to the side and asking them to wait as Liz Truss walked before them.

The order of arrival was critical as protocol suggested that the person serving earlier than the now Prime Minister must be last in the line.

Speaking about the Queen’s death, Johnson said:

“She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on."

Queen Elizabeth had appointed the now-former Prime Minister in 2019.

