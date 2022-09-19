Who is Matthew Magee? 7 ft 2 in man taller than Tall Paul spotted during Queen's funeral procession sparks interest on social media

As mourners gathered in large numbers during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19, spectators discussed the Queen's tallest aide Matthew Magee, who is 7 ft and 2 inches in height.

People who watched the procession on social media and television channels were curious to learn more about Matthew Magee, whom the internet is now referring to as an "insanely tall mourner" and "royal Slender Man."

Madeline @Madelinerhaley #queensfuneral Spent a while searching for who the tall man was to find he is the queens aide Matthew Magee 7foot 2! #tallman Spent a while searching for who the tall man was to find he is the queens aide Matthew Magee 7foot 2! #tallman #queensfuneral https://t.co/TSHyWb3Iwg

Matthew Magee was hired by Buckingham Palace to replace Samantha Cohen as Queen Elizabeth II's assistant private secretary in 2018. Before being promoted, he was the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward's private secretary and accompanied the Wessex Royals on many occasions.

However, netizens are now comparing the royal aide to Paul Whybrew, affectionately known as "Tall Paul," who has been Queen Elizabeth II's aide for 44 years. Tall Paul is 6 ft 44 inches in height and was placed in front of the Queen's coffin during the funeral procession.

Netizens react to Matthew Magee's incredible height and compare him to Tall Paul

Lynn @Fairhopian1 If anyone else is as curious as I am, the very tall man in front of the hearse in the Queen’s procession is Matthew Magee, her 7’2” private security. The man to his left is “Tall Paul.” Still haven’t figured out who the slighter man is to Matthew’s right. #queensfuneral If anyone else is as curious as I am, the very tall man in front of the hearse in the Queen’s procession is Matthew Magee, her 7’2” private security. The man to his left is “Tall Paul.” Still haven’t figured out who the slighter man is to Matthew’s right. #queensfuneral

As per The Scottish Sun, a royal insider noted that Matthew Magee was chosen to be one of the Queen's secretaries due to his "brilliant mind."

The insider reportedly also said:

"He is a smashing guy with a great sense of humour and the Queen will love working with him on a daily basis."

As social media users saw him walking in front of the Queen's hearse along with Tall Paul and other official aides, the internet was interested to know more about the man. The "insanely tall mourner" was searched about on the internet as netizens tweeted about him, trying to find out who the man was.

Simon Gary @Meursault74 Right now, Matthew Magee must be one of the most famous people in the world. Right now, Matthew Magee must be one of the most famous people in the world.

Loren Coleman @CryptoLoren The #Slenderman of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession (19 Sept 2022) is Matthew Magee, a former asst private secretary to the late Queen. At 7ft 2in, he dwarfed Her Majesty who was 5ft 3in. He was appointed in 2018 & formerly Prince Edward's private secretary. @CryptoLoren The #Slenderman of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession (19 Sept 2022) is Matthew Magee, a former asst private secretary to the late Queen. At 7ft 2in, he dwarfed Her Majesty who was 5ft 3in. He was appointed in 2018 & formerly Prince Edward's private secretary. @CryptoLoren https://t.co/xQZCpimm2k

Good One @Asmyth112 Matthew magee is going to be trending soon 🤣 Matthew magee is going to be trending soon 🤣

Many netizens also drew comparisons between Matthew Magee and Tall Paul, who are of a similar height. Both of them have been important aides to the Queen.

Paul was the longest-serving member of the Queen's staff at Buckingham Palace and was presented with the Royal Victorian Order and Medal for his faithfulness to the monarch. He was also known as one of the Queen's regular companions during her final days.

👸💎👑SHELLS👑💎👸 @dinkydip @LeoMarmir Yes, Matthew magee, 7'2" even taller than tall paul x @LeoMarmir Yes, Matthew magee, 7'2" even taller than tall paul x

Moomaloo @WireMonkeyMummy @chrisshipitv @adamparsons If Matthew Magee is a lot taller than 'Tall Paul', can we collectively again to dub him #MahoosiveMatthew @chrisshipitv @adamparsons If Matthew Magee is a lot taller than 'Tall Paul', can we collectively again to dub him #MahoosiveMatthew?

While it is unclear whether Matthew Magee will be working with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace following the Queen's demise, social media users cannot get enough of his height and his good relations with the monarch while she was alive.

LilBrookieP @LilBrookieP1 #queensfuneral I can’t stop paying attention to the incredibly tall man walking in front of the vehicle carrying the queens coffin. Did they bring in the tallest man in the world for the occasion?? #QueenElizabeth I can’t stop paying attention to the incredibly tall man walking in front of the vehicle carrying the queens coffin. Did they bring in the tallest man in the world for the occasion??#QueenElizabeth #queensfuneral

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Many people watched the Queen's funeral online and on television channels while around 2000 guests attended the funeral live.

The funeral was attended by the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, along with other members of the family including Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Catherine, Duchess Meghan, and two of the Wales kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

World leaders including US President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indian President Droupadi Murmu, among others, attended the somber occasion.

Celebrities including Bear Grylls and Sandra Oh were also present at the funeral and paid their respects to the former monarch.

