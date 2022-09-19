Why was Sandra Oh at the Queen's funeral? Killing Eve star's participation as part of the Order of Canada explained

Killing Eve's Sandra Oh was one of the celebrities who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at the WestMinister Abbey on Monday, September 19, 2022. According to Metro UK, Sandra Oh, 51, was in attendance at the funeral as part of Canada’s delegation. For those who are unaware, the actor was born in Canada to South Korean immigrant parents.

The Canadian delegation included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, as well as former leaders and governors.

Not only did Canadian delegations attend the funeral, but so did world leaders and celebrities from all over the country, including US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as television presenter Bear Grylls, who was among the over 2,000 guests.

Jill Biden @FLOTUS Queen Elizabeth II lived her life for the people she served with wisdom and grace. We will never forget her warmth, kindness, and the conversations we shared.



May God grant her eternal rest.

Many social media users were perplexed to see Sandra Oh at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, with many wondering why the Killing Eve actor was there.

Many social media users were perplexed to see Sandra Oh at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, with many wondering why the Killing Eve actor was there.

As noted earlier, Sandra Oh joined the funeral as part of Canada's delegation. Oh was given the honor of joining the country's delegation in June 2022 after her incredible performance in the popular spy series Killing Eve.

She was also named Canada's second highest civilian for her "artistic career filled with memorable stage, television, and film roles in Canada and abroad." Queen Elizabeth II established this award in 1967 to recognise people "whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities."

At the ceremony, Oh was joined by members of the Order of Canada, including renowned musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Mark Tewksbury. The Governor-General, Mary Simon, who appointed Sandra Oh to the Order of Canada, was also present.

Oh walked in the long procession, which started around 11 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, wearing a black dress with a Canadian badge, a black hat, and black heels.

At the ceremony, Oh was joined by members of the Order of Canada, including renowned musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Mark Tewksbury.

The entire Canadian delegation group was led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie. They were part of The Victoria Cross, The George Cross and the Orders of Chivalry, which included Officers of the Commonwealth who were nominated to take part in the service.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral updates

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Westminister Abbey. The somber occasion witnessed many members of the royal family come together to join King Charles III in saying goodbye to the former monarch.

The Queen's children apart from King Charles III, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward were present with their families.

King Charles III and Princess Anne. (Image via WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen's coffin was lying-in-state in Westminister Hall before being transported to Westminister Abbey for her state funeral today. A committal service will also be held at St George's Chapel within Windsor Castle, where she is expected to be laid to rest.

The entire funeral was live telecast on YouTube and shown on many different television channels for well-wishers around the world.

The Queen's coffin was borne in a Procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage.

Apart from Sandra Oh and other world leaders and celebrities, senior royals such as Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Catherine, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attended the funeral, along with Wales' children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

