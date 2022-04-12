Killing Eve series finale: Who were killed in Hello, Losers and why?

BBC America's highly acclaimed drama, Killing Eve, came to a very unsatisfactory conclusion with the latest episode, i.e., Hello, Losers. Being the final episode of the show, it was highly anticipated. But despite the adequate build-up, the finale did not live up to its hype and standards.

There were tragedies, of course. Lives were lost, and the intensity was high. Still, after a tremendous four seasons, the writers could not do justice to the intriguing tale of MI5 analyst Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and skilled but psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). They are enemies but are strangely drawn to each other.

Despite the lack of satisfaction, audiences of the long-running drama are waiting for some clarity on the situation. Here is a look at what happened in the final moments and who did not make it to the end.

Who was killed in the finale of Killing Eve?

From the show's early days, it was clear that it was not headed for a sweet ending. Despite the anticipation, the ending felt tragic and abrupt. Some of this is due to the creators trying to replicate the success of the first season's ending. But the difference is that the first season's ending was a finale, but this one was 'the' finale.

Killing Eve's final episode began with Villanelle and Eve parting ways, with Villanelle still planning to go after twelve. Eve tries to lead an everyday life, but this arrangement wouldn't last long, given that this is the finale. Teaming up with Gunn (Marie-Sophie Ferdane), Villanelle leads the mission.

Before the first half ended, there was one major character death. Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) is killed by Pam (Anjana Vasan).

Eve eventually makes it to the island, and after a few moments of intimacy (and a great road trip), the duo reaches the place where the VIPs of the twelve are. In a beautiful slow-motion scene, Villanelle takes them down, with Eve enjoying her time on the dance floor.

It all seemed over, but right before the duo could rejoice in their success, a silent bullet to Villanelle's shoulder ended things. They jumped into the water to escape the sniper, but multiple shots hit Villanelle. The show ends here with Villanelle presumably dead and Eve swimming in the water, much like the first season's finale.

So Killing Eve ends on an unsatisfactory note, implying that Eve and Villanelle are just pawns in a bigger game. With two character deaths, Konstantin and Villanelle, and not much of a closure, the finale did not do justice to the entire brilliant premise.

