Turning Red voice cast list: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, and others star in Disney+ animated film

Turning Red, an upcoming Pixar film, will make its Disney Plus debut on Friday, March 11, 2022. The movie centers on Meilin Lee, a 13-year-old girl who discovers one day that she transforms into a red panda whenever she becomes very excited or agitated.

Turning Red will definitely be a star-studded spectacle, with Sandra Oh from Killing Eve, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from Never Have I Ever, and Rosalie Chiang rounding out the cast. The British version even has a cameo from The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie.

Pixar's Turning Red's voice cast list

1) Rosalie Chiang as Meilin Lee

Rosalie Chiang is an American actress who is making her big debut in Turning Red. However, she did have a role in the television series Clique Wars.

Chiang voices Mei Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who discovers that anytime she feels a powerful emotion, she transforms into a red panda.

2) Sandra Oh as Ming Lee

Sandra Oh is a Canadian-American actress who is best known for her roles in Killing Eve as Eve Polastri and in Grey's Anatomy as Cristina Yang.

The Golden Globe winner has also appeared in a number of other films like The Chair, Invincible, The Princess Diaries, Mulan II, Raya and the Last Dragon, American Crime, and American Dad.

Sandra voices Mei's mother, Ming Lee, a bossy and over-protective character.

3) Orion Lee as Jin Lee

Orion Lee is an Australian actor who is best recognized for his performances in Critical and Skyfall.

He has also acted in films such as Silent Witness, Run, DCI Banks, Informer, Chimerica, Warrior, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Lee voices Mei's father, Jin Lee, who is concerned about her daughter's future.

4) Ava Morse as Miriam

Ava Morse is a young American actress who has starred in shows such as Chicago PD, Ron's Gone Wrong, and Somebody Somewhere.

Morse voices Miriam, Mei's tall, brace-wearing buddy.

5) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Priya

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Canadian actress noted for playing Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

She also plays Zipp Storm in the My Little Pony TV series and will appear in the upcoming film The Netherfield Girls.

Ramakrishnan voices Priya, Mei's Indo-Canadian friend, who is an energetic teenager, despite her deadpan accent and demeanor.

6) Hyein Park as Abby

Hyein Park's first acting role is in Turning Red. However, she has previously served as a storyboard artist on Toy Story 4, Soul, 22 vs. Earth, Max Steel: Team Turbo, and Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie.

Park voices Abby, Mei's Korean-Canadian friend, who is very close to her.

7) Wai Ching Ho as Grandma

Wai Ching Ho is most recognized for her role as Marvel's Madam Gao in Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

She has appeared in Orange Is the New Black, Fresh Off the Boat, New Amsterdam, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Hustlers, and The Sorcerer's Apprentice as well.

Ho voices Mei's grandmother, whom Mei is closest to in her family.

