What happened to Chelsie Whibley? Cause of death explored as former CBBC star passes away at 29 

On Saturday, April 2, Children's British Broadcasting Corporation star Chelsie Whibley (née Chelsie Louise Jones) passed away at the age of 29. The news of her demise was confirmed by her husband, Glyn, who shared a heartfelt post on his Facebook profile.

In an earlier statement on Saturday, Glyn Whibley wrote:

"It is with deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest beautiful Chelsie sadly passed away this afternoon at 2.45pm."

The former actress was best known for her role in CBBC's Dani's House as Fern and on Sadie J as Rebekkuh.

CBBC's Dani's House star Chelsie Whibley's cause of death

The late 29-year-old was vocal about her life-threatening disorder, Cystic fibrosis (CF), which she documented on her YouTube channel, "My CF Life." On Saturday afternoon, Whibley passed away due to complications from her CF.

As per husband Glyn's statement, the Denmead, Hampshire native, was rushed to hospital after her complications advanced. In Glyn's words, Chelsie Whibley's condition "took a rapid turn for the worse and (she) became unresponsive."

She was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where she passed away at 2.45 pm. Glyn mentioned that her death was 'quick' and painless.

Whibley's fatal condition was due to her inherited disorder, CF, which severely affects the lungs and causes other pulmonary complications. The disorder thickens up the mucus in the lungs, which then clogs up the pore of the organ, thereby reducing the functioning capacity.

It is not uncommon for CF to cause additional lung complications such as bronchiectasis (scarring of airways), frequent lung infections, reduced respiratory capacity, pulmonary failures, and more. Meanwhile, it can branch out to affect other organs like the liver, pancreas, intestines, and more.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,

"Data also show that of the deaths reported in the Registry in 2019, known as the median age of death, half occurred before the age of 32."

Chelsie Whibley's Cystic Fibrosis disorder

In Daily Mail UK's report, the publication mentioned that the 29-year-old had a "suppressed immune system" as a part of her disorder. This means that her lungs functioned at a much lower level than what can be considered optimal. As per the report, Whibley's lung function was at "25 percent (of) their normal capacity."

As mentioned above, Chelsie Whibley opened up about her disorder on her YouTube channel and showcased her bout with CF amidst the pandemic. In 2016, Whibley posted a video where she expressed her optimism for a potential cure to her disorder in the future. She said:

"There is no cure for cystic fibrosis at the moment, but that doesn't mean there isn't going to be one. Because there will, I just know…I can feel it.. in my very soul. It's gonna happen, maybe not right now, maybe not tomorrow, maybe not in 10 years time, but it's out there and we will find it."

Chelsie Whibley is survived by her husband Glyn, mother, and other close family members.

