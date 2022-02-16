How did PJ O'Rourke die? Tributes pour in as influential satirist passes away at 74

American satirist and journalist PJ O'Rourke passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 74 at the time of his passing. Deb Seager, Vice President and spokeswoman at his publisher Grove Atlantic, confirmed the news of his demise, saying:

“Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P. J. O’Rourke passed away this morning from complications of lung cancer.”

Peter Sagal @petersagal I'm afraid it's true. Our panelist and my dear friend PJ O'Rourke has passed away. More later. I'm afraid it's true. Our panelist and my dear friend PJ O'Rourke has passed away. More later.

The spokeswoman also remembered his achievements and said:

“A journalist and political satirist, O’Rourke wrote over twenty books on subjects as diverse as politics, cars, etiquette, and economics, including his two #1 New York Times Bestsellers, Parliament of Wh*res and Give War a Chance.”

The political commentator first opened up about his cancer diagnosis in a 2008 Los Angeles Times op-ed titled “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death”:

“I looked death in the face. All right, I didn’t. I glimpsed him in a crowd. I’ve been diagnosed with cancer, of a very treatable kind. I’m told I have a 95% chance of survival. Come to think of it - as a drinking, smoking, saturated-fat hound - my chance of survival has been improved by cancer.”

At the time PJ O’Rourke was diagnosed with a malignant hemorrhoid and contemplated his demise in his article. He wrote:

“The next time I glimpse death ... well, I’m not going over and introducing myself. I’m not giving the grim reaper fist daps. But I’ll remind myself to try, at least, to thank God for death. And then I’ll thank God, with all my heart, for whiskey.”

It is not known when the author went into remission for cancerous hemorrhoids and when he was diagnosed with lung cancer. However, it has been reported that he was ill in the months prior to his demise.

A look back at the life of PJ O'Rourke

PJ O'Rourke was a political satirist, journalist and author (Image via Robert Daemmrich/Getty Images)

Patrick Jake PJ O'Rourke was an American political satirist, journalist, author and commentator. He was born on November 14, 1947, in a middle-class household in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Miami and earned a master’s degree in English from John Hopkins University.

The 74-year-old was part of the Alpha Delta Phi Literary Society and began his career by writing for American publications like The Rip Off Review of Western Culture, Harry and the New York Ace. He joined the National Lampoon in 1973.

Gold Telegraph ⚡ @GoldTelegraph_



"A U.S. dollar is an IOU from the Federal Reserve Bank. It's a promissory note that doesn't actually promise anything. It's not backed by gold or silver."



- P. J. O'Rourke RIP PJ O’Rourke."A U.S. dollar is an IOU from the Federal Reserve Bank. It's a promissory note that doesn't actually promise anything. It's not backed by gold or silver."- P. J. O'Rourke RIP PJ O’Rourke. 🙏"A U.S. dollar is an IOU from the Federal Reserve Bank. It's a promissory note that doesn't actually promise anything. It's not backed by gold or silver." - P. J. O'Rourke https://t.co/1AH5A38L63

O'Rourke grew up having leftist views but emerged as an influential satirist with libertarian ideas. He gained recognition as the editor-in-chief of the National Lampoon in 1970s and contributed to prominent works like the National Lampoon stage show Lemmings.

The author also co-edited the comedy book National Lampoon's 1964 High School Yearbook, which became the bestseller of the year. Several themes from the publication were later adapted into the 1978 film Animal House.

O'Rourke established a freelancing career in 1981 and contributed to prominent publications like Vanity Fair, Car and Driver, Playboy and Rolling Stone, before becoming the foreign-affairs desk chief for the latter.

The journalist held the position until 2005 when he became a contributing editor of the publication. He even contributed to the pages of Atlantic Monthly, Automobile Magazine, Esquire, The Daily Beast and The Weekly Standard.

The Ohio-native went on to serve as a conservative commentator on shows such as 60 Minutes and Real Time With Bill Maher. He also became a regular panelist on the NPR quiz show Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!

PJ O'Rourke even became the face of the long-running 1990s British Airways campaign in the U.K. He also published over 20 books during his lifetime, including Republican Party Reptile, Driving Like Crazy, Eat the Rich, Holidays in Heck and The Baby Boom: How It Got That Way (And It Wasn’t My Fault) (And I’ll Never Do It Again), among others.

Two of his most prominent publications, Parliament of Wh*res and Give War a Chance, became the #1 New York Times bestseller. The satirist was also an H. L. Mencken Research Fellow at the Cato Institute.

PJ O'Rourke was married to Amy Lumet between 1990 and 1993. Following their divorce, he married his second wife Tina in 1995. The couple also share three children together.

Twitter mourns the loss of PJ O'Rourke

Well-wishers poured in their heartfelt tributes for PJ O'Rourke on Twitter (Image via Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

PJ O'Rourke was known as a prolific satirist, author and journalist in America. Recognized for his wit, authentic reporting and irreverent writing style, O'Rourke’s strong political views went beyond the political divide in the U.S.

The Guardian deemed the satirist as “one of the most quoted writers in America,” whose “gonzo journalism” popularized the ideas presented by writers like Hunter S Thompson in the past.

His demise left several journalists, columnists and writers in shock, with many taking to Twitter to pour in their heartfelt tributes to the author:

Sonny Bunch @SonnyBunch PJ O’Rourke was one of the nicest writers I ever had the pleasure of meeting and drinking and (very rarely) corresponding with. No reason whatsoever for him to be decent to some junior editor at one of the many outlets he wrote for, and yet. What a loss. PJ O’Rourke was one of the nicest writers I ever had the pleasure of meeting and drinking and (very rarely) corresponding with. No reason whatsoever for him to be decent to some junior editor at one of the many outlets he wrote for, and yet. What a loss.

Karol Markowicz @karol I'm so sad about PJ O'Rourke. He made funny a priority in making his point and I always loved that. I'm so sad about PJ O'Rourke. He made funny a priority in making his point and I always loved that.

Dave Barry @rayadverb I hung out with PJ O'Rourke many times at conventions and other Serious Events populated by Serious Journalists; he was excellent company at those things, because he refused to take them seriously. He was a joy to be around. I'll miss him, and I'll miss his voice. I hung out with PJ O'Rourke many times at conventions and other Serious Events populated by Serious Journalists; he was excellent company at those things, because he refused to take them seriously. He was a joy to be around. I'll miss him, and I'll miss his voice.

Trish Regan @trish_regan I’m devastated to hear that the brilliant PJ O’Rourke—my colleague for the last year and a half—has just passed away. PJ’s humorous style was unrivaled. It was an honor to have work w/ him. He was truly one of the GREATS.



RIP PJ. You will be dearly missed. I’m devastated to hear that the brilliant PJ O’Rourke—my colleague for the last year and a half—has just passed away. PJ’s humorous style was unrivaled. It was an honor to have work w/ him. He was truly one of the GREATS. RIP PJ. You will be dearly missed.

Ben Shapiro @benshapiro PJ O'Rourke was an incredible wordsmith, perhaps the funniest writer of the last forty years, and a good person, too. RIP. PJ O'Rourke was an incredible wordsmith, perhaps the funniest writer of the last forty years, and a good person, too. RIP.

J. Elvis Weinstein @JElvisWeinstein RIP PJ O'Rourke. The last conservative associated with funniness. RIP PJ O'Rourke. The last conservative associated with funniness.

Charles P. Pierce @CharlesPPierce Apparently, sadly, my earlier (deleted) tweet was correct. PJ O’Rourke, with whom I had many pleasant hours sharing a stage for NPR, has passed. He was a kind and gentlemanly soul. May his memory be a blessing. Apparently, sadly, my earlier (deleted) tweet was correct. PJ O’Rourke, with whom I had many pleasant hours sharing a stage for NPR, has passed. He was a kind and gentlemanly soul. May his memory be a blessing.

Alex Epstein @AlexEpstein PJ O'Rourke was the first person I ever read who challenged mainstream environmental ideas.



Reading his chapter title--"Overpopulation: Just enough of me, way too much of you"--was one of the most powerful reframings I've ever experienced. It's stayed with me for 25 years.



RIP. PJ O'Rourke was the first person I ever read who challenged mainstream environmental ideas.Reading his chapter title--"Overpopulation: Just enough of me, way too much of you"--was one of the most powerful reframings I've ever experienced. It's stayed with me for 25 years.RIP.

Harmeet K. Dhillon @pnjaban PJ O’Rourke was one of the few fun conservatives in DC when I was young. A brilliant writer. RIP. PJ O’Rourke was one of the few fun conservatives in DC when I was young. A brilliant writer. RIP.

Buck Sexton @BuckSexton Had the pleasure of working with PJ O’Rourke over the last few years



A delightful, funny guy. Very kind, very talented.



Will miss his wit, warmth and decency. Had the pleasure of working with PJ O’Rourke over the last few years A delightful, funny guy. Very kind, very talented. Will miss his wit, warmth and decency.

Jeremy Clarkson @JeremyClarkson I don’t normally tweet about people I barely know who’ve died. But I’m very saddened to hear that PJ O’Rourke is no more. He was the best journalist ever. And the funniest. I don’t normally tweet about people I barely know who’ve died. But I’m very saddened to hear that PJ O’Rourke is no more. He was the best journalist ever. And the funniest.

Andrew Heaton 🎩 @MightyHeaton I have a signed, framed picture of PJ O’Rourke above my desk. A personal hero of mine, who I was fortunate to meet, interview and (hopefully) emulate. RIP to a great American humorist. The world is a bit less funny today than it was yesterday. I have a signed, framed picture of PJ O’Rourke above my desk. A personal hero of mine, who I was fortunate to meet, interview and (hopefully) emulate. RIP to a great American humorist. The world is a bit less funny today than it was yesterday. https://t.co/DvYMeFwTmU

Tim Stanley @timothy_stanley “Always read stuff that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it.”

RIP, PJ O'Rourke. “Always read stuff that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it.”RIP, PJ O'Rourke.

Chris Lavoie @RadioGuyChris Most Conservative folks who think they’re comedians aren’t funny because their humor punches down. PJ O’Rourke was the ONLY conservative humorist that I found funny. May he RIP. Most Conservative folks who think they’re comedians aren’t funny because their humor punches down. PJ O’Rourke was the ONLY conservative humorist that I found funny. May he RIP.

Wike @ilikewike PJ O’Rourke was a true talent. Brilliant and funny. A real conservative and one of the greatest writers of his generation. I read everything he wrote and while I disagreed with him, his opinions made me examine my own. RIP PJ. @PJORourke PJ O’Rourke was a true talent. Brilliant and funny. A real conservative and one of the greatest writers of his generation. I read everything he wrote and while I disagreed with him, his opinions made me examine my own. RIP PJ. @PJORourke https://t.co/C9k8YiyHn6

PJ O'Rourke will certainly be missed by his family, friends, colleagues and contemporaries, but his legacy will always be cherished. He is survived by his wife Tina, daughters Elizabeth and Olivia, and son Clifford.

