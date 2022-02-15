Who is Yung Bleu's wife? Rapper set to welcome his third child amidst marriage news

Yung Bleu is expecting his third child with girlfriend Tiemeria. The rapper announced the news through Instagram with an ultrasound picture of his baby and said:

“It’s [crazy] the day I found out I’m having my first little girl she was shaped exactly like a [heart]…This is my heart otw! You gave me the best gift My Baby girl is otw! So in return happy Valentine’s Day @tiemeriad You know I love you with everything in me.”

Tiemeria announced her pregnancy a few days ago. She shared pictures of her baby bump, saying that being a boy mom was the best feeling in the world.

Bleu showered his wife with flowers and money on Valentine’s Day. Tiemeria showed off the setup on social media, gushing over her husband’s gifts.

Everything known about Yung Bleu’s wife

Tiemeria is the co-owner of Dark Moon Cosmetics (Image via tiemeriad/Instagram)

Yung Bleu’s wife Tiemeria is the co-owner of The Dark Moon Cosmetics. The website reads:

“As a little girl, I always obsessed over lipgloss. Now that I’ve got into makeup, I thought, 'why not share my beauty secrets?' My products are cruelty-free, and the formula of my products are top-tier. Get the best makeup essentials when it comes to your beauty from Dark Moon Cosmetics.”

She gained recognition as Yung’s girlfriend. The pair have been together since 2015. Bleu also shared an appreciation post for Tiemeria in August 2021 where he said he could not find any flaws in his partner for six years.

Yung, who is reportedly the father of two other kids, also said that God sent her to heal him and that all he ever needed was real love.

Further details on Tiemeria's parents, educational background and career are yet to be revealed.

Born as Jeremy Biddle, Yung Bleu is popular for his 2020 single, You’re Mines Still, which reached 18th position on the Billboard Hot 100 after getting remixed by Drake.

The 27-year-old received the Best New Hip-Hop Artist and Best New Artist at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and BET Soul Train Awards in November 2021. He was also nominated for the Grammy Awards for his support of H.E.R.’s album, Back of My Mind.

