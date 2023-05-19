In a recent development, the Romanian court has delivered yet another setback to the vexed social media figure Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, as their house arrest has been prolonged for an additional 30 days.

This latest extension signifies that they will remain confined to their residences until June 30, 2023, unable to venture beyond their doorstep.

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist DECISION



The Tate brothers house arrest was extended until the end of June.



This decision can be appealed.

The news of the Tate brothers' prolonged house detention has sparked mixed reactions among their followers. While some ardent supporters have expressed their unwavering solidarity, others have taken a mischievous approach, finding creative ways to taunt and tease.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @DividendIncome_ expresses sympathy for Andrew and Tristan's plight:

"More time confined to their own home? That must be tough. Hopefully, they'll find a way to make their appeal heard."

Dividends Growth Hustler @DividendIncome_



That must be tough.



Hopefully, they'll find a way to make their appeal heard.

Another user @xavierjp__ remarked:

"It’s a joke at this stage. Then again it’s been a joke since day 1."

Xavier Palfreman @xavierjp__



Then again it's been a joke since day 1

@NoahBingham5 questioned the Romanian legal system as he stated:

"How are they legally still able to hold them under house arrest for this long."

Noah Bingham @NoahBingham5 @Morpheusresist How are they leagally still able to hold them under house arest for this long

Social media user @Pastybatch reflected upon one of Andrew Tate's most famous stances on females:

"Now they get to feel what women feel as they preach that women should stay at home and only leave with their man."

Kathryn @Pastybatch @Morpheusresist Now they get to feel what women feel as the preach that women should stay at home and only leave with their man.

@RealSheikhh mocked the Tate brothers' decision to relocate to Romania:

"I’m sure they regret moving to Romania."

AJ147 @AJJAY147 @Morpheusresist With litterly no evidence, witnesses or any real credible source of wrong doing. Unbelievable hypocrisy.

The New World @thenewworld_hq @Morpheusresist Once proved innocent, the accuser should get double prison time they would have get if guilty

Annas Tampogao @AnnasTampogao @Morpheusresist @ReachMorpheuss Maybe that is good for you than getting outside and getting assassinated. Take care always🥰🥰 @Cobratat

Andrew Tate replies sarcastically to Billie Eilish's breakup news

In a display of his characteristic sarcasm, Andrew Tate didn't hold back when responding to the reports of Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's recent breakup, following their brief romantic stint of less than a year.

A representative for Billie Eilish, the youngest-ever winner of the Grammy Award for Record of the Year, confirmed their split to Page Six earlier this week. Eilish attended the prestigious 2023 Met Gala without Jesse Rutherford by her side.

Pubity News @pubity Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up after less than one year of dating, Page Six reports. Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up after less than one year of dating, Page Six reports. https://t.co/w1oJJjjPUi

'Cobra' took the opportunity to share his thoughts. In a snarky response on Twitter, he cynically expressed his perspective, suggesting that the influence of figures like Billie Eilish corrupts the minds of young individuals and actively encourages them to partake in self-destructive behaviors:

"FU**KKK, NOOOOOOO! NOOOOO GOD WHY?? WHY GOD WHY?? NOOOOOOOOO."

In previous statements, Andrew Tate has voiced his belief that the media and entertainment industry strategically employ and manipulate pop culture to distract what he refers to as "low IQ individuals" from the realities of the world. He contends that the provocative imagery and actions employed by contemporary pop singers serve as a tool to captivate and divert the attention of the masses.

