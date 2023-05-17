Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has recently made his stance on cryptocurrency clear, emphasizing his refusal to endorse what he refers to as "sh*tcoins."

In a recent social media post, 'Cobra' distanced himself from other influencers, proclaiming his commitment to transparency and disassociating himself from any involvement in the crypto world. Tate stood out by vehemently rejecting the idea of promoting what he believes to be dubious investment opportunities:

"I DO NOT ENDORSE SH*TCOINS. I’m not a scammer like every other 'influencer.' I don’t need to rob my fans. I DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH ANY CRYPTO."

In a surprising twist, Andrew Tate recently took to Twitter to declare his intention to promote an undisclosed cryptocurrency coin on June 1, 2023. This announcement seems contradictory to his previous strong statements denouncing all coins as scams and warning his followers against investing in them:

"OK F*CK IT I WILL ENDORSE A SH*TCOIN AND SEND IT TO THE FUCKING MOON ON THE 1ST OF JUNE. DON'T BUY ANY COIN UNTILL YOU GET THE SIGNAL FROM ME THEYRE ALL SCAMS. HU STUDENTS GET TOLD 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE. EMAIL LIST GETS 5MINS IN ADVANCE. THEN I PUMP SOME RANDOM GARBAGE TO VALHALLAH."

Tate's tweet, which seemed to outline a strategy of providing advance notice to certain groups, further adds to the confusion surrounding his sudden change of heart.

Khamzat Chimaev and Andrew Tate exchange encouraging words on video call

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev brought joy to his fans by sharing a video clip capturing a friendly video call between himself and internet personality Andrew Tate. The interaction between the two showcased a genuine bond, as they exchanged pleasantries and expressed their eagerness to meet in person.

During their conversation, 'Borz' took the opportunity to extend a heartfelt invitation to Tate, inviting him to witness his highly anticipated upcoming potential fight in October:

"I have to see you brother."

In an exciting turn of events, 'Cobra' graciously accepted the invitation.

