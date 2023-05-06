UFC President Dana White recently addressed the prolonged absence of rising star Khamzat Chimaev from the octagon since his last fight against Kevin Holland in September 2022. Despite his notable accomplishments and potential, Chimaev has yet to be scheduled for any upcoming matches.

The talented Russian mixed martial artist has not fought since his impressive victory against Kevin Holland at UFC 279 last September. Despite his numerous callouts for challenging opponents, 'Borz' has yet to book a fight. The UFC supremo has recently shed light on Khamzat Chimaev's absence, citing issues occupying him in his personal life.

During his recent interaction with combat sports journalist Aaron Bronsteter, White remarked:

"That's on him though, he's got stuff going on his personal life. That's not because we're not getting him a fight, obviously you know how it goes here, I talk about this all the time, we have to get guys three fights a year. So if we don't get guys three fight a year we have to pay em. The only way that wouln't happen, they have personal stuff going on."

Check out Dana White's entire remark below:

Rumors have been circulating that Khamzat Chimaev may face off against Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in October, but there has been no official confirmation yet. This potential matchup has garnered a lot of attention from fans and analysts alike.

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Francis Ngannou for a grappling bout

Khamzat Chimaev issued a surprising challenge to former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Taking to Twitter, Chimaev challenged 'The Predator' to a grappling match outside of the UFC:

"Let's make grappling match Francis Ngannou"

However, it is important to note that the two fighters have a significant weight difference, with Chimaev weighing approximately 100 pounds less than Ngannou. Therefore, any potential matchup between the two seems unlikely.

Ngannou left the UFC after a failed contract renewal and has been a free agent ever since. He has been actively seeking a new promotion, and most recently, he engaged in negotiations with the CEO of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong. However, just like his previous attempts, the talks did not result in an agreement with the organization.

'Borz' has showcased impressive grappling skills in his fights, making him a formidable opponent on the mat. On the other hand, Ngannou's powerful striking has earned him a reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport.

