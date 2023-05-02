Francis Ngannou remains a mixed martial arts free agent despite recent negotiations with ONE Championship. CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently claimed that the former UFC heavyweight champion was unreasonable with his list of demands.

Speaking to Daily Star Sport ahead of ONE's first event in the United States, Sityodtong stated:

"He was asking for a seat at the board of directors, he was asking for him to determine his opponent's pay. We offered him £16million ($20million) guaranteed, the money wasn't enough, he wanted all of these other non-financial terms that didn't make a lot of sense. We obviously can't give a seat at the board of directors, that doesn't make any sense, he would be a fish out of water [in that position]."

The ONE Championship CEO had previously revealed that talks broke down while speaking with the South China Morning Post, stating:

"After careful reflection, we decided not to submit a final offer. Francis is a good guy and a good champion. I wish him continued success and happiness. At the end of the day, I didn't feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters. It is nothing personal. It is just a lack of alignment."

Check out Chatri Sityodtong's comments below:

With yet another mixed martial arts promotion no longer on the table for Francis Ngannou, his options are beginning to dwindle. While 'The Predator' is reportedly targeting a boxing match, however, he appears to be turning down plenty of money. He is yet to confirm or deny the claim.

Chael Sonnen claims Francis Ngannou is in agreement with PFL

While Francis Ngannou's next move has not been announced, Chael Sonnen claimed that the former UFC heavyweight champion has come to an agreement with the Professional Fighters League. The former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger took to Twitter, stating:

"BREAKING NEWS: Bellator never submitted an offer to Francis. PFL and Francis have come to an agreement. I cannot assure you that Francis is ever going to compete again, but if he does, it will be in the smart cage. You’re welcome"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Francis Ngannou below:

While Sonnen claimed that the deal was agreed upon, he did not disclose any details. It is unclear if the promotion was willing to meet the terms that reportedly led to Ngannou's departure from the UFC, or if they gave him a seat on the board as he reportedly requested from ONE Championship.

