WATCH: UFC President Dana White takes a cold plunge for 6 minutes in New York

UFC president Dana White recently took some time out to engage in an unconventional form of therapy - a six-minute cold plunge in New York.

The promotion's president prioritizes his physical and mental well-being as the UFC gears up for its much-anticipated return to Newark, New Jersey with the upcoming UFC 288 event.

In fact, over the past year, White has been working with a human biologist and mortality-modeling expert, Gary Brecka, to ensure that he is taking all necessary steps to maintain his health. This commitment to self-care is driven by Brecka's findings that the UFC president's lifespan was predicted to be only around 10 more years.

In an effort to support his health and wellness, Dana White has been exploring unconventional methods of self-care, including cold plunge therapy. Recently, the UFC supremo took to a 37-degree Fahrenheit (2.7-degree Celsius) cold plunge spa in New York, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining his well-being amidst a busy schedule.

Watch White taking a dip in the icy cold pool below:

This practice involves submerging oneself in icy water to promote physical and mental benefits, such as reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and enhancing mood.

Dana White confirmed title opportunity for the victor of Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad at UFC 288

UFC enthusiasts are eagerly counting down the days until the welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad at UFC 288. It is already known that the winner will earn a chance to compete for the highly coveted welterweight title.

UFC president Dana White, recently confirmed that the co-main event victor will indeed receive the much-desired opportunity to fight for the welterweight championship. Despite rumors circulating that Colby Covington was next in line for a shot at the 170-pound gold, White reiterated:

"One hundred per cent … yes. They won't be out long, the guy who wins this fight will get the next shot."

Check out White's entire remarks below (from 8:30 onwards):

This implies that the winner of Burns vs. Muhammad will meet the winner of Covington vs. Edwards in the near future, presenting an interesting mix of prospective welterweight title battles.

Given Covington's inactivity for almost a year and a half, both Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns have expressed their displeasure with the former interim champion earning the next welterweight championship fight.

