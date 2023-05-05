UFC 288 weigh ins - How much do the headliners Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

After weeks of intense anticipation, the long-standing feud between UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo is about to come to a head. Fans can expect a sizzling display of combat as the two fierce competitors face off in the main event of UFC 288, slated to take place this weekend at the prestigious Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In preparation for the highly-anticipated UFC 288 event, the official weigh-ins were held at the host hotel in New Jersey, where former two-division champion Henry Cejudo was the first fighter to step onto the scale. With unwavering determination, he successfully made the bantamweight limit of 135 pounds.

Whereas, the reigning bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling, was able to come in under the required title limit, weighing in at 134 pounds, thereby officially cementing the headlining bout.

To further thrill the fans, the ceremonial weigh-ins have been scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in Newark. The event promises to be a spectacle, with enthusiastic spectators gathering to witness their favorite fighters flex their muscles and engage in some pre-fight banter.

UFC 288 press conference: Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling clash in heated altercation

The upcoming bantamweight battle between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling has been stoking the flames of excitement among fans, as the two fighters engage in a high-stakes pre-fight rivalry. From questioning each other's grappling skills to facing off with an air of respect, the anticipation leading up to UFC 288 has been anything but dull.

However, the already intense atmosphere reached new heights when the fighters exchanged heated remarks during the UFC 288 press conference. The situation quickly escalated when the bantamweight kingpin provoked a heated debate over their countries of origin. The discussion took a contentious turn as both combatants exchanged heated comments regarding racial issues, leaving fans both shocked and captivated.

'Funkmaster' agitated the situation by saying:

"You're not even a Mexican, you're a fake a**-American."

To which 'The Messenger' replied:

"Shut up. And you're not even a Jamaican, you're a wannabe American. I am born in America, I am an American. Sucker."

Take a look at the following heated exchange here:

