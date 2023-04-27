Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo is scheduled to collide with reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 next month. As the fight draws closer, the tension between the two fighters has begun to escalate, with Cejudo recently claiming that his "superior" IQ will help him secure a victory over Sterling.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'Triple C' expressed his confidence in winning the upcoming fight against 'Funkmaster', citing his elite fighting technique and wealth of experience as the key factors that will give him an edge. He discussed his preparations for the bout and conveyed a strong belief in his ability to emerge victorious:

"I do take game planning extremely serious, you know to the point where everybody that I'm fighting with is at his height everybody that he's partnered with is a whole lot taller than me you see what I'm saying so little-little things like that I see, I'm just like yeah he's planning for the wrong dude you know."

Henry Cejudo further added:

"I just think my IQ is just superior to his. I'm better in every sense of the way power, speed, experience, grit and technique. I just saw that even the looks dude I'm just better, I'm just better in every area than this guy."

Check out 'The Messenger's' entire remarks below (from 6:46 onwards):

Henry Cejudo's outstanding fighting career includes victories over some of the biggest names in MMA, such as Dominick Cruz and the legendary Demetrious Johnson. His accomplishments are a testament to his exceptional fighting abilities and dedication to his craft.

Furthermore, Cejudo has the remarkable distinction of being the youngest freestyle wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal, demonstrating his exceptional talent and relentless determination to succeed.

When Henry Cejudo disparaged Aljamain Sterling's Division III wrestling credentials

Former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo recently engaged in a heated debate with current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling on the popular MMA show DC and RC. The discussion revolved around their fighting styles and career achievements, ultimately leading to Cejudo boasting about his exceptional wrestling abilities.

During the conversation, Cejudo criticized Sterling's wrestling skills and dismissed his Division-3 credentials, going so far as to claim that he could defeat Sterling anytime he wanted. 'The Messenger' stated:

"Have you seen my resume, I can say whatever the hell I'm the real king. Remember I left with two belts and Olympic gold medal you ain't nothing now, Aljo you better get it bro, you're gonna come up here and throw those shrunk kicks. I'm gonna put to sleep like Marlon Moraes."

Check out the entire interview below:

