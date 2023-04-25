Demetrious Johnson on state of rivalry with Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson is now good friends with his former rival, Henry Cejudo.

Before joining ONE Championship, Johnson made a name for himself by becoming a 12x UFC flyweight world champion. In his stint in the North American promotion, Johnson had two high-profile bouts with Cejudo that formed their rivalry.

During an interview with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison, Johnson had this to say about training with his former rival:

“Training with Henry has always been great. You know me and him are 1-1 apiece as well. We’re very good friends now, we talked to each other today.”

Watch the interview below:

Demetrious Johnson has become friends with Henry Cejudo and also part-time training partners. On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ looks to settle his rivalry with Adriano Moraes in a highly-anticipated trilogy matchup at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

In April 2021, Moraes shocked the world by becoming the first fighter to knockout out Johnson. Nearly a year-and-a-half later, 'Mighty Mouse' avenged the loss by returning the favor with a flying knee knockout at ONE on Prime Video 1. They will meet for a third time at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III will headline the historic event, which goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes