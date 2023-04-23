Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes reflect on their rivalry heading into ONE Fight Night 10

After witnessing two of the greatest flyweights trailblazing to the finish line in two different matches, fans are excited to see how the trilogy between Demetrious Johnso n and Adriano Moraes is going to end.

The flyweight superstars are slated to headline ONE Championship’s first-ever U.S. event at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 at 1stBank Center. As such, fans anticipate a technical and violent showdown between the two rivals.

Before tuning in to watch the event, refresh your memory of their last two fights with the latest promotional video of the pair below:

At ONE on TNT 1, long-reigning ONE flyweight world titleholder Adriano Moraes, touched gloves with the American legend. "'Mighty Mouse' was coming off of three straight wins over the division’s most recognized stars - Danny Kingad, Tastumitsu Wada, and Yuya Wakamatsu.

At the time, the Brazilian superstar had undergone multiple world title reigns to assume the top position in 2021. He had many memorable matches but the first match against Johnson took the cake.

'Mikinho' wrecked Johnson with a grounded knee to the head, becoming the first man in history to knock out the former UFC world champion. However, the celebrations were short-lived as in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1, Moraes got a taste of his own medicine with a shocking flying knee to the head in the fourth round.

Tied 1-1 in this incredible series, there’s no doubt that fans are only going to see the best versions of Johnson and Moraes. Even more so now that it could be Demetrious Johnson’s final venture before retirement.

Expect ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video to be one of the most memorable fight events ONE Championship has ever hosted. It will be available to stream live and for free for North American fans via Prime Video.

