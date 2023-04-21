Fans marvel at Adriano Moraes’ insane submission hold of Geje Eustaquio

Fans are still in awe of Adriano Moraes’ absolutely insane submission attempt against Geje Eustaquio.

Between 2014 and 2019, Moraes competed in a memorable trilogy against Team Lakay legend Geje Eustaquio. The pair delivered three highly entertaining ONE flyweight world title bouts, but when fans look back at the classic trio of contests, there is one highlight that always stands out.

“Stretched 'em OUT 😱 Do YOU think the World Title trilogy match between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will end with a submission?”

Fans immediately took to the comments section on Instagram alongside ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong to share their unique take on the incredibly inventive submission attempt.

yodchatri:

"I rremember this moment! i still can't believe that geje didn't tap! CRAZY!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

double_entree_dave:

"This is fine."

zejun_neptune:

"He just chill like dat"

texastabootattoos:

“Thank you for the stretch champ. That Charlie horse was kicking in for a second” 😂😂

Inglush:

"Grab his toe and twist it"

On May 5, Adriano Moraes will once again look to close out a trilogy with a win as he meets division rival and reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson. The two flyweight greats will headline ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s long-awaited U.S. debut.

Adriano Moraes struck first blood in April 2021, handing Demetrious Johnson his first career knockout loss at ONE on TNT 1. 16 months later, ‘Mighty Mouse’ snapped back, scoring his own highlight-reel-worthy victory over ‘Mikinho’ by way of a fourth-round flying knee KO.

With the series deadlocked at 1-1, fans will be treated to one of the biggest trilogy bouts in mixed martial arts history.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

