Adriano Moraes ready to experience high altitude fighting in Colorado

We are just weeks away from the biggest event in ONE Championship history, when former ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes will battle reigning flyweight king ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson in a highly anticipated trilogy bout to settle their rivalry once and for all.

The fight will headline ONE Fight Night 10, which will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5. It’s the first time ONE Championship is hosting a live event on-ground on U.S. soil, and it’s happening in a very unique location.

What makes Colorado such an interesting choice for ONE Championship’s first host city in America is the fact that it’s at elevation. In combat sports, elevation can affect a fighter’s stamina and energy levels, which is why some athletes choose to acclimate days before stepping in the cage to compete.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Moraes says he definitely plans to visit Colorado early with his team in order to adjust to the high elevation.

‘Mikinho’ said:

“I gave a seminar there [recently] and spent a few days tuning in and setting myself with the altitude. I plan to go a few weeks earlier so as not to be caught by surprise with the altitude that everyone talks about.”

Moraes and Johnson are tied in their rivalry with one win apiece, both coming by way of knockout.

Moraes stopped Johnson for the first time in his career with a grounded knee at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021. More than a year later, ‘Mighty Mouse’ returned the favor, finishing Moraes with a flying knee at ONE on Prime Video 1 in 2022. This third fight will hopefully settle the score and determine the true king of the flyweights.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5. It will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

