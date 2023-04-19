Adriano Moraes lists ‘Buchecha’ and other big name training partners

At ONE Fight Night 10, Adriano Moraes will compete in the biggest fight of his career to date when he takes on ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson for a third time.

Whilst both Moraes and Johnson have long and storied careers with plenty of world championship success between them, their trilogy of fights together has defined their very different runs in ONE Championship.

After Moraes achieved the highlight of his career, becoming the first man to finish Johnson in their first fight, ‘Mighty Mouse’ pulled off the best knockout of his career in their rematch.

On May 5, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, they will settle the score. Ahead of one of the biggest main events in ONE Championship history, Adriano Moraes has been pulling out all the stops to best prepare himself for his final encounter with the future hall of famer.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he listed the training partners that have helped him get ready for his shot at revenge:

“I have great training partners and coaches that help me every day. Katel Kubis for Muay Thai, Steve Mocco and Mike Brown for wrestling, Pitu and Gabriel de Oliveira in boxing, Marcos ‘Parrumpinha’ and Rani Yahya in jiu-jitsu.”

Moraes continued:

“‘Cobrinha’ came here and helped, and ‘Buchecha’ helps me in grappling as well. In MMA there is Pedro Munhoz, Alexandre Pantoja, and other guys who help me a lot.”

Moraes will face Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

