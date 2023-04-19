Adriano Moraes stoked Brazilian fans can watch his fight live on Combate

Adriano Moraes will be competing on American soil for the first time in his professional MMA career, and he’s excited that he will also be cheered on by fight fans from his home country of Brazil.

‘Mikinho’ faces MMA great Demetious Johnson for a third time at ONE Fight Night 10. Their battle for Johnson’s ONE flyweight world title takes place inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5th.

In the last quarter of 2022, ONE Championship announced its broadcast partnership with Globo, the largest commercial television network in Latin America. The deal brings ONE events to Brazil primetime for fans to enjoy.

In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Moraes expressed his excitement that not only will he have the support of fans from his adoptive country in the United States, but his hometown fans in Brazil will also be able to watch the action live as it unfolds.

Adriano Moraes said:

“Right now we’re going to [air] live too in Combate in Brazil. I’m also excited for it because all of my Brazilian fans before, [they] found it difficult to watch ONE Championship live. Right now we’re going to show live on Amazon Prime and Combate in Brazil. So my American fans are going to be there live with me and I’m excited."

Moraes became the first man to knock out Demetrious Johnson when they first met at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021. A year later, ‘Mighty Mouse’ returned the favor by being the first to turn the lights out on Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year, taking the ONE flyweight world title in the process.

With their series now at an even 1-1, Adriano Moraes will no doubt need all the help and support he can get in the biggest fight of his career to date.

The sold-out ONE Fight Night 10 can still be enjoyed by fans from North America as it will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes