Catch all the angles of Adriano Moraes’ knee strike that stunned Demetrious Johnson and the world

After two massive headliners, ONE flyweight world champion, Demetrious Johnson and former flyweight king Adriano Moraes are 1-1 in their storied rivalry, with a chance to break the tie in their next meeting.

However, before they lock horns in the circle for perhaps the third and final time, ONE Championship recently shared an Instagram post highlighting Johnson’s incredible flying knee victory over Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year. The carousel showcases the glorious finish from every angle imaginable, and we have to say it’s pretty epic.

Check out the post below:

Moraes drew first blood against Johnson when the latter stopped him for the first time in his career with a shocking flying knee of his own in 2021. Of course, Johnson exacted a vengeance a year later to even the score.

Real fans will appreciate both Moraes and Johnson’s performances in their fights, but we have to say, ‘Mighty Mouse’ definitely delivered the goods in a case of ‘who did it better?’

That being said, no one expects their highly anticipated trilogy match to go the distance.

‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson will face ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 next month.

The sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

It is ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground event in the U.S.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 10, as we deliver news straight from Colorado.

