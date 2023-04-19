Adriano Moraes expresses significance of Demetrious Johnson fight

Brazilian mixed martial arts star Adriano Moraes considers his battles with Demetrious Johnson to be career-defining ones. That is why he views their third fight next month with a lot of significance.

Adriano Moraes will attempt to reclaim the ONE flyweight world title that he lost to Demetrious Johnson last year in the headlining fight at ONE Championship’s first live on-ground U.S. show, happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the American Top Team fighter said that there is no denying where his fights with Johnson stand in his résumé and he is looking forward to getting the upper hand in their head-to-head matchup.

Adriano Moraes said:

“He was my greatest victory, and at the same time, my greatest defeat.”

The top flyweight fighters split their first two title clashes, with Moraes foiling Johnson’s initial attempt to seize the ONE flyweight world title belt in April 2021, winning by knockout (knee) in the second round.

‘Mighty Mouse’ then exacted payback on ‘Mikinho’ and was crowned the new sheriff of the division last August with a KO win of his own in the fourth round by way of a flying knee.

They now look to go all out and give their competitive rivalry a fitting ending at ONE Fight Night 10.

Apart from Johnson-Moraes III, ONE Fight Night 10 will also have two other world title fights, namely that between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares, and ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci and challenger Osamah Almarwai of Yemen.

The first live U.S. show of ONE Championship will be available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

