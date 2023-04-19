Adriano Moraes is putting in his usual work as he prepares for his upcoming match with Demetrious Johnson but admits that he’s working extra hard right now.

‘Mikinho’ is preparing for his trilogy-ending match against Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th. The event will be held in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be broadcast live and for free to fans in North America via Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Brazilian star was asked how his preparations are going. Adriano Moraes responded by saying:

“Because it is a trilogy, the preparation is more detailed because we know each other well, but it is intense training the same way [as with any other opponent].”

This will be the second time that Moraes figures in a trilogy in his professional MMA career. Moraes claimed his first world title by submitting Geje Eustaquio in their first meeting back in 2014. ‘Gravity’ would later shock the world when he earned a split decision victory over Moraes in 2018 to win the ONE flyweight world title. A year later, Moraes put their rivalry to bed with a unanimous decision win.

It will be interesting to see if Adriano Moraes can bounce back the same way against a legend like Demetrious Johnson. ‘Mighty Mouse’ has already proven that his size will not limit his ability to knock Moraes out. The American will certainly be motivated to end ONE Championship’s U.S. debut with a bang by winning his trilogy with his Brazilian foe in front of the sold-out arena in his home country.

Be sure to check out all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs Moraes III on Friday, May 5th.

