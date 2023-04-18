Demetrious Johnson predicts Adriano Moraes’ game plan in trilogy fight

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson already has an idea of the strategy that former division king Adriano Moraes will employ in their title showdown next month and is ready to take on the challenge.

The two top fighters in the flyweight division collide for a third time in the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States. The contest will serve as a rubber match in their head-to-head matchup, which currently stands at a win apiece.

Speaking on fellow ONE fighter Liam Harrison’s podcast, ‘Mighty Mouse’ shared that he sees the route ‘Mikinho’ will try to go in their upcoming re-engagement and he is all set to rumble.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“With the third fight, I can see him probably being more patient, trying to pick his shots and trying to wait for me to overextend. But that’s the beautiful thing about fighting. It’s that you have to come and fight.”

Watch the interview below:

Demetrious Johnson dethroned Adriano Moraes in their last fight in August 2022, claiming the world title belt by way of knockout (flying knee) in the fourth round. The win was also a payback for ‘Mighty Mouse’ after he was KO’d (knee) in the second round by ‘Mikinho’ in their first title showdown in April 2021.

For their next encounter, veteran American fighter Demetrious Johnson said he is looking to get the win and the upper hand in their rivalry. He wants to move on from this chapter in his legendary career.

Johnson-Moraes III is one of three title fights on offer at ONE Fight Night 10. The others are between ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares, and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and Osamah Almarwai of Yemen.

ONE Fight Night 10 is the first-ever live on-ground event in the United States of ONE Championship, happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

