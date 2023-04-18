Demetrious Johnson says first two fights against Adriano Moraes don’t matter: “What’s done is done”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is not one to dwell on his past setbacks.

Then again, ‘Mighty Mouse’ admits that his crushing defeat at the hands of Adriano Moraes in their first encounter still stings the most even to this day.

In a recent tell-all interview with his fellow ONE Championship fighter Liam Harrison, Johnson revealed what he would have done differently, knowing the things that he understands by now:

“If I would’ve gone to my back and played like I did in the second fight, play off my back with more jiu-jitsu, elbows, trying for the armbar, triangles, I think it would’ve been a different outcome.”

Watch the full insightful interview below:

After winning the prestigious ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, Demetrious Johnson earned his shot at ‘Mikinho’s flyweight crown at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021.

‘DJ’, however, had a hard time dealing with the Brazilian’s length on the feet. Moreover, the AMC Pankration product was also outclassed in the grappling department by the BJJ black belt.

Adriano Moraes shocked the world in round two, delivering an earth-shattering knee to the face to hand Johnson the first knockout loss of his storied career.

Johnson, of course, has since avenged that setback in the most poetic way possible by taking away Moraes’ world title with a flying knee finish of his own at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

Johnson added:

“But you know, we can’t rewrite history, what’s done is done now we’re moving into the third fight and I’m looking to go out there and stop him again.”

The pair of all-time flyweight greats will square off for a third and perhaps final time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5.

The historic card will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will stream live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes