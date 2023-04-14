3 reasons to get excited for Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes trilogy

The greatest rivalry in ONE Championship history between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will come to a conclusion in the promotion’s grandest card of 2023.

This coming May 5, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video at the 1stBank Center in Colorado will serve as the battleground between two of the best modern-day gladiators in the world today.

Aside from pride and honor, Johnson’s flyweight world title will also be on the line in front of a sold-out American crowd.

While we’ve seen plenty of heated rivalries in combat sports in history, Johnson and Moraes’ epic back-and-forth transcends them all.

For instance, there’s really no animosity between two of the best flyweight fighters in the world.

At the end of the day, regardless of the result, the pair share mutual respect and admiration for one another, both as martial artists and human beings.

Still, we know these two promotional greats will leave it all on the line at ONE Fight Night 10.

The entire card will broadcast for free to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

#3. It’s a historic card

It’s only fitting for a fight of this magnitude to take place on the biggest stage possible for the entire world to see.

After establishing its brand of martial arts all over Asia, ONE Championship’s long-awaited United States on-site debut is finally happening.

While the scheduled Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling matches are all filled with amazing talent, no doubt the MMA grudge match between Johnson and Moraes is the most anticipated fight of them all.

Demetrious Johnson, of course, would love to have a successful homecoming by retaining his belt in front of his fellow Americans.

Adriano Moraes, on the other hand, aims to spoil the party and reclaim the ONE flyweight world championship.

#2. A knee for a knee

Another crazy thing about Johnson and Moraes’ feud is the uncanny resemblance between how their first two fights ended.

‘Mikinho’ initially shocked the world at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021, when he handed ‘DJ’ the lone knockout loss of his storied career.

The feared grappler showed off his underrated striking arsenal by clipping Johnson with an uppercut and finished the fight with a crushing knee to the grounded Johnson’s face – which is legal under ONE’s Global Mixed Martial Arts Rule Set.

Johnson, though, made sure he got his revenge a year later at ONE on Prime Video 1 in the most poetic way possible.

‘Mighty Mouse’ stunned the Brazilian with a picturesque right cross that landed behind his ear, which rocked his equilibrium. Demetrious Johnson followed the stumbling Moraes near the circle wall and unleashed a flying knee for the ages to become the new ONE flyweight king.

Given how smart these two warriors are, it’s unlikely that this third match will end with another knee. Then again, who knows? What makes MMA the best sport there is its unpredictability.

Always expect the unexpected, especially with two world-class fighters of this caliber duking it out.

#1. The score will finally be settled

With both fighters at an impasse, there’s only one logical way to see who the superior martial artist is.

It’s going to be hard to top the excitement of their first two meetings, but both Johnson and Moraes are now armed with the wisdom to beat the other.

‘DJ’, of course, is regarded as the greatest flyweight fighter of all time. The ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix winner decimated everyone in his wake in North America before taking the Singapore-based promotion by storm.

Adriano Moraes, on the other hand, has long been the top dog of ONE’s 135-pound division and has had two separate world title reigns.

Once the dust settles at ONE Fight Night 10, only one of them will be leaving the 1stBank Center with the massive 26-pounds of gold draped on his shoulders.

