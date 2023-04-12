Demetrious Johnson’s 3 best weapons heading into trilogy with Adriano Moraes

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson's legendary resume speaks for itself.

After all, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has carved out a career most fighters can only dream of and is in the greatest of all-time conversation for the said reason.

After getting knocked out for the first time ever by Adriano Moraes in 2021, ‘DJ’ added another entry to his personal highlight reel with a flying knee finish in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

With both fighters getting the better of the other, the trilogy of the century will headline ONE Championship’s on-site US debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The historic card will air live in US primetime on May 5 from 1stBank Center in Colorado. It will air free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Let’s take a look at what Demetrious Johnson needs to lean on to close out his rivalry with Adriano Moraes on a winning note.

#3. Smart entries

Aside from his world-class MMA skills, what sets Johnson apart from everyone else is his ability to cover the distance.

The AMC Pankration superstar, of course, is not exactly the biggest guy around and is dwarfed by his rival Moraes. Still, he makes up for it using his wit and intelligence through smart entries in striking and grappling.

‘DJ’ somehow always finds a way to close the gap to strike, clinch, and wrestle all the while avoiding the heavy blows that come his way.

The lightning-fast American is extremely quick on his feet, capable of switching stances and attacking from different angles.

This was evident in the rematch with Moraes, as he was finally able to bypass ‘Mikinho’s long reach and do some damage of his own.

#2. Versatility

While Johnson won’t wow you with his one-shot knockout power, he’s the type of fighter that can win fights in a lot of different ways.

The 135-pound kingpin has 31 career wins, with 12 coming by submission and six by KO/TKO.

‘DJ’ is as well-rounded as they come with no apparent weaknesses in his game whatsoever.

Moreover, Johnson greatly understands which of his attributes to focus on as the fight progresses, often adjusting to his opponents’ tendencies and reactions.

For one, Johnson is the epitome of a complete martial artist and has the luxury of dictating the fight wherever he wants to.

#1. Ridiculous fight IQ

As terrific as ‘DJ’s fighting skills are inside the circle, he wouldn’t have reached the heights he had if not for his brilliant mind.

The Washington native takes a methodical approach to his training methods, which is complimented by his cerebral mindset. For instance, Johnson is smart enough to know when to stick to his game plan or try a different method if things are not going his way.

Truth be told, he was once again losing his rematch with Moraes in the early goings of that bout, before he picked up on some openings he could exploit.

By round four, ‘DJ’ acted on those small observations and came roaring back with the best knockout win of his iconic career. If the 36-year-old can once again utilize the same approach in the trilogy, then the tide of victory will definitely shift in his favor at ONE Fight Night 10.

Rewatch Johnson vs Moraes II below:

