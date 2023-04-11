Demetrious Johnson shares his two favorite forms of martial arts

Demetrious Johnson recently revealed his favorite martial arts disciplines.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, ‘Mighty Mouse’ participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. Fans were allowed to ask the reigning ONE Championship flyweight world champion questions and get a quick response. One of the many questions was about Johnson’s preferred martial arts discipline:

“Of all the martial arts that you mix, do you have one that stands out as a favorite to do? Wrestling, bjj, Muay Thai etc etc.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ responded by saying:

“wrestling/bjj is S-tier in my book”

Demetrious Johnson has done a phenomenal job of mixing in striking and grappling, leading to five KO/TKOs, eight submissions, and eleven decision wins. After dominating the UFC flyweight division, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was traded to ONE Championship, where he’s found success by becoming the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion and the reigning ONE Championship flyweight world champion.

The American flyweight legend has only lost one fight since joining ONE in 2019. In April 2021, Adriano Moraes became the first fighter to knock out ‘Mighty Mouse.’ Nearly seventeen months later, Johnson avenged the loss with a highlight-reel flying knee to become the ONE flyweight world champion.

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes - Flying Knee - ONE on Prime 1 Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes - Flying Knee - ONE on Prime 1 https://t.co/5bzJYXk0i6

On May 5, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes meet inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado to settle their three-fight series. The must-see trilogy matchup will headline ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

