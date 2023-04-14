Demetrious Johnson is on the home stretch of his preparations for his upcoming fight, and he’s ready to show his improvements on May 5th.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is set to headline ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video opposite division rival Adriano Moraes in the promotion’s first event in the United States.

On his Instagram page, the ONE flyweight world champion shared a photo of himself with his team at GRPL Club in Washington. In the caption, he said:

“❤️ Last hard grappling session with the @grplclub love the community/team ❤️ Excited to represent the team May 5th @onechampionship on @primevideo #passion #grappling #jits #brownbelt”

Demetrious Johnson is a brown belt in jiu-jitsu, and he understands that putting in the work on the mats will be essential if he wants to overcome Adriano Moraes . ‘Mikinho’ is a BJJ black belt and has won half of his 20 wins via submission.

In their previous two meetings, Johnson and Moraes have each claimed a knockout over the other by way of a devastating knee. Those knockout losses were the first of their careers.

Despite the outcome of their last two fights, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see their next fight end up on the ground considering their penchant for grappling with their opponents. If there’s one thing that’s certain though, it’s that both Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will aim to put an end to this rivalry once and for all.

1stBank Center in Colorado is already sold out for ONE Fight Night 10, but fans in North America can still watch all the action live and for free via Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

