Demetrious Johnson being careful not to overtrain himself for Adriano Moraes trilogy

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson will defend his ONE flyweight world championship for the first time in a rematch against Adriano Moraes.

Johnson got his revenge over Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year with a spectacular flying knee knockout to set up their huge trilogy fight on May 5.

A big difference in their trilogy fight compared to their previous two meetings is the location. ONE Fight Night 10 will see the promotion host its first ever event in the United States live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Whilst "Mighty Mouse" is excited to compete in front of a home crowd once again and not have to travel across continents before the fight, there is one aspect of fighting in Colorado that demands attention: the altitude.

In a recent appearance on Liam Harrison’s podcast “Kickin’ it”, Johnson spoke about his preparations for this fight and how his coach told him to take it easy as the fight gets closer:

“As far as getting ready for the altitude in Colorado, we’re gonna go out there early to get adjusted. And then, you know other than that I would say, typically today I would go train this morning but Matt (Hume) was like ‘You know what, don’t even worry about training I like where you’re at. Don’t be overtrained, take tomorrow off and we’ll pick it back Thursday.’ I’m like ‘well perfect.’ So training’s been growing great.”

Watch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson versus Adriano Moraes 3 will headline ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire stacked card will air live and free on Prime Video for North American viewers.

