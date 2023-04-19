Adriano Moraes hints at making key adjustments to beat Demetrious Johnson in trilogy

Brazilian mixed martial arts star Adriano Moraes embarks on a quest next month to reclaim the ONE flyweight world title and is making the necessary adjustments to come up with the victory.

‘Mikinho’ will battle reigning division king Demeterious Johnson in a trilogy fight that will headline ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A.

The event is ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. It will be available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Taking on Demetrious Johnson for the third time, Adriano Moraes recognizes that adjustments will play a key role in their upcoming match. It is something he said he is not remiss at, working closely with his stablemates at American Top Team to come up with a game plan that is suited.

The former champion shared this with Helen Yee Sports in an interview:

“I’m prepared for [a better Demetrious Johnson]. I’m going to make some adjustments to my game to come back with everything that I have to get this win.”

Check out the interview below:

The ongoing championship rivalry between Adriano Moraes and ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson has been ultra-competitive, with both fighters claiming a win each.

The Brazilian took the first encounter in April 2021, winning by knockout (knee) in the second round to deny the American legend in his initial attempt to seize the world title. Johnson finally broke through and ascended to the throne in the second fight last August, fashioning out his own KO win by way of a flying knee.

Both fighters have expressed readiness to go into battle again to settle things once and for all and move on from this eventful part of their respective careers.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

