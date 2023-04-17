Adriano Moraes on his love for music: “Everything in this life is energy, vibration”

Former ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes is one of the most talented flyweights on the face of the Earth. The way he glides across the Circle is like poetry in motion.

Speaking of poetry, Moraes is in love with music and says it fuels his energy and helps him deal with the day-to-day grind.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Moraes talked about the profound effect music has had on his life.

‘Mikinho’ said:

“Everything in this life is energy, vibration. Music helps move me, helps me have positive thoughts, and helps me focus. Listening to music is giving lightness to life.”

Moraes says music gives him a positive outlook on life. But he doesn’t just listen to one particular genre. He loves to mix it up.

Moraes went on to share some of his favorites. The 34-year-old from Brazil said:

“I’m a very eclectic guy. I like happy, cheerful, and dancing music to enjoy a positive vibe. I have many playlists. It depends on the day. There are days when I want to listen to [Brazilian] rap, there is hip-hop day, there is a day that is Jamiroquai. I listen to a lot of electronic music. There are several DJs that I follow. I enjoy listening to jazz, too.”

‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes will need all the positivity he can get from music for his next fight. The ONE Championship veteran is set to challenge reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10.

The sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream live and absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

