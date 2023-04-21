Demetrious Johnson next fight: Who will the former UFC champ face in his latest venture?

Demetrious Johnson is set for another big fight in ONE Championship at the promotion's first-ever event in the United States, when they host ONE on Prime Video 10 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5.

Johnson will defend his ONE flyweight world championship against Adriano Moraes in the main event. This will mark their third fight in ONE Championship as they have split wins against each other and will look to settle the score in their rivalry.

Their first encounter took place at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021, which saw Moreas pull off an upset and defeat 'Mighty Mouse' via second-round knockout to successfully retain his flyweight world championship. The former UFC flyweight king avenged his loss with a knockout win of his own in the rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 as he finished 'Mikinho' with a flying knee last August. With this win, he became the new ONE flyweight world champion.

It will be interesting to see what transires in the trilogy fight as both their previous bouts have been very entertaining.

Demetrious Johnson teases possible retirement

Demetrious Johnson has been competing at a high level for a long time. At 36-years-old, perhaps his career could be winding down.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, 'Mighty Mouse' spoke about his success in MMA and teased that perhaps he could retire following his trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 10. The reigning ONE flyweight world champion mentioned that he will take the time to evaluate his options with his family regardless of the result of his trilogy fight with Moraes.

He said:

"There comes a point where how much more do I need to do? And I look at my peers that are kinda my generation, like Khabib [Nurmagomedov], even Henry Cejudo. Like, I almost kinda got inspired by him the first time we trained together...Tyron Woodley, he's out there hustling. So, I feel that there has to come a point in time where I need to force myself."

It will be interesting to see whether Johnson continues his MMA career after ONE on Prime Video 10 and for how long he anticipates on doing so.

