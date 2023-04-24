Demetrious Johnson reveals advice he gave Henry Cejudo

At ONE Fight Night 10, flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will look to defend his world title in one of the biggest main events the promotion has ever hosted.

On May 5, ONE Championship will travel to the United States for the very first time for a sold-out event at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Prime Video users in North America can catch the entire event live and for free.

In the historic night’s final contest, Johnson will face Adriano Moraes for a third and perhaps final time as both men look to close out the series with a win as the flyweight world championship hangs in the balance.

A key feature of Johnson’s run in ONE Championship has been his training with Henry Cejudo, the last man that ‘Mighty Mouse’ faced in the UFC before signing with ONE.

Training out of Fight Ready in Arizona, the two future Hall of Famers have developed a great teammate relationship as they help each other to improve by trading techniques and advice.

In a recent appearance on Liam Harrison’s Kickin’ It podcast, Demetrious Johnson spoke about his friendship with Cejudo and shared a recent conversation between them:

“He literally texted me the other night and he said, ‘Dude I think I’m gonna do this in the fight’, and I was like ‘Dude, you can do it, like, you have the skill set, you have the speed, you have the footwork, you can make it happen. Just remember, you got five rounds to get it done. You don’t have to get it done in the first and second. Just go take your time.’”

Watch the full interview below:

As Johnson prepares to face Adriano Moraes on May 5 in Colorado, Henry Cejudo will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 288 the day after, where he faces the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Poll : 0 votes