Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, May 6, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo will go down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 6. The pay-per-view card will be a headlined by a much-anticipated bantamweight title clash between defending champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division king Henry Cejudo.

In the co-headliner of UFC 288, No.4-ranked Belal Muhammad will square off against Gilbert Burns, who is a spot below him in the rankings.

Take a look at all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo below.

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo (bantamweight championship)

Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan (women's strawweight)

Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Aljamain Sterling (22-3)

Aljamain Sterling will be looking to make a third successful title defense when he takes on former divisional champion Henry Cejudo on Saturday. 'Funk Master' scored a second-round TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw last time out in October after edging out Petr Yan in his first title defense earlier that year.

Ufc_fanboy_2022 @SahilTa49729420

No one has ever done that to Sandhagen ever.

Can Sterling retain his title against the former Champ in Henry Cejudo at

#MMATwitter #ufc



#henrycejudo #aljamainsterling Aljamain Sterling submitted Cory Sandhagen in round one.No one has ever done that to Sandhagen ever.Can Sterling retain his title against the former Champ in Henry Cejudo at #ufc 288 #newjersey Aljamain Sterling submitted Cory Sandhagen in round one.No one has ever done that to Sandhagen ever.Can Sterling retain his title against the former Champ in Henry Cejudo at #ufc288 #newjersey #MMATwitter #ufc #henrycejudo #aljamainsterling https://t.co/6u5q1SghPA

Henry Cejudo (16-2)

Henry Cejudo will end his three-year hiatus from the sport as he makes the walk to the octagon on Saturday. 'Triple C' will be determined to recapture one of the two titles he held during his earlier run with the promotion.

The former two-division champion last competed against Dominick Cruz in May 2020, where he picked up a second-round TKO to retain the bantamweight title. Following the performance, Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport.

Gilbert Burns (22-5)

Gilbert Burns is making a quick turnaround following his unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal at the promotion's most recent pay-per-view event in April. 'Durinho' is now aiming for a third consecutive win.

Belal Muhammad (22-3-1NC)

Belal Muhammad is unbeaten in his last nine bouts (including 1 NC) with his latest victory coming over former undefeated prospect Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October. The last time 'Remember the Name' tasted defeat inside the octagon was against Geoff Neal in early 2019.

Jessica Andrade (24-10)

Jessica Andrade's three-fight win streak came to a halt when she ran into rising contender Erin Blanchfield in February, suffering a second-round submission defeat. 'Bate Estaca' will look to get back to winning ways as she takes on Xiaonan Yan this Saturday.

Xiaonan Yan (16-3-1NC)

Xiaonan Yan suffered back-to-back losses through 2021-22, putting her on a two-fight skid for the first time in her career. However, 'Fury' fought her way back into the win column with a majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern in October. The Chinese fighter will now look to build another win streak and it all starts at UFC 288 this weekend.

Movsar Evloev (16-0)

Movsar Evloev will make his seventh UFC appearance on Saturday, aiming for his first stoppage win. The 29-year-old Russian most recently outpointed Dan Ige in June last year.

Diego Lopes (20-5)

Diego Lopes was announced as a replacement opponent for Movsar Evloev after Bryce Mitchell was forced to pull out of their bout due to a back injury. The Brazilian is fresh off back-to-back stoppage wins and is making his UFC debut on Saturday.

Kron Gracie (5-1)

After nearly four years on the shelf, Kron Gracie will return to action this weekend hoping to rebound from his loss to Cub Swanson in October 2019. The Brazilian is making his third UFC appearance this Saturday and is 1-1 under its banner.

Charles Jourdain (13-6-1)

Charles Jourdain is 2-2 in his last two trips to the octagon and is coming off back-to-back decision losses.

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's event:

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola (lightweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark (light heavyweight)

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba (women's strawweight)

Drew Dober (26-11-1NC)

Drew Dober dropped back-to-back fights in 2021 but rattled off three straight KO/TKO wins thereafter. His latest win came over Bobby Green via second-round knockout in December.

Matt Frevola (10-3-1)

Much like his opponent, Matt Frevola also suffered back-to-back losses in 2021 but bounced back in impressive fashion with two straight knockout wins. The New Yorker's most recent victory came over Ottman Azaitar in November.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3)

Kennedy Nzechukwu picked up two consecutive TKO wins last year to rebound from back-to-back losses. 'African Savage' most recently dispatched Ion Cutelaba in November.

Devin Clark (14-7)

Devin Clark has had a roller-coaster of a career since joining the UFC ranks in 2016. 'Brown Bear' is 4-4 in his last eight bouts and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Da Woon Jung in February.

Khaos Williams (13-3)

Khaos Williams ended up on the wrong side of split decision against Randy Brown last May. 'Khaos the Ox Fighter' has gone 2-2 in his last four fights.

Rolando Bedoya (13-1)

Rolando Bedoya is set to make his promotional debut this Saturday on the strength of a 10-fight win streak. The 26-year-old's latest triumph came over Pablo Dhorta via second-round submission at FFC 49 in March 2022.

Marina Rodriguez (16-2-2)

Marina Rodriguez's four-fight win streak came to a halt when she ran into Amanda Lemos in November, suffering a third-round TKO. The Brazilian will look to find her way back into the win column this Saturday.

Virna Jandiroba (18-3)

Virna Jandiroba has alternated wins and losses in her last four bouts. In her latest UFC appearance, 'Carcara' edged out a unanimous decision win over Angela Hill last May.

Poll : 0 votes