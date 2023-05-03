Dana White explains why Bryce Mitchell was forced to pull out of UFC 288 clash against Movsar Evloev

The last thing Dana White wants to happen is to watch scheduled matchups get canceled with no easy replacement. Fortunately, this is not the case when it comes to UFC 288, which just lost a matchup that wasn't even originally scheduled to take place. Initially, Bryce Mitchell was scheduled to face Jonathan Pearce.

Unfortunately, 'JSP' withdrew from the bout, citing injury. He was replaced by undefeated Russian Movsar Evloev. But in an unexpected turn of events, Bryce Mitchell has now withdrawn from the bout against the man brought in to replace his original opponent. According to Dana White, 'Thug Nasty' injured his back.

Check out the clip below:

Dana White took to Twitter to upload a video of himself detailing recent events with some of the promotion's scheduled matchups. While he didn't divulge any other details regarding Bryce Mitchell's injury, he did reveal that the formerly unbeaten featherweight hurt his back during a training session:

"What's up, guys? Some breaking news about the fight this weekend. Movsar was facing Bryce Mitchell. Bryce Mitchell hurt his back in training. He is out, we are bringing in a kid named Diego Lopez, okay. If you don't know who Movsar is, he's 16-0, he's an unbelievable grappler, unbelievable puncher and great wrestler. This kid has zero holes in his game, he is a guy that everyone is worried about. He's ranked number 10 in the featherweight division."

He also took the opportunity to praise Movsar Evloev's short-notice opponent, Diego Lopez, and had the following to say about him:

"He is taking on Diego Lopez now, who is coming in on five days' notice. This kid's a great grappler and has a 90% finish rate. I love kids who step up and take opportunities! This is a huge opportunity for Lopez, this Saturday night, live on pay-per-view from New Jersey!"

What other fights has Dana White had to reshuffle?

Unfortunately, the bout between Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev wasn't the only one in need of reshuffling. UFC 289 recently lost one-half of its headliner after Julianna Peña fractured her ribs in a training session. She was scheduled to take part in a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes for the women's bantamweight title.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Amanda Nunes will now face Irene Aldana at UFC 289 on June 10, after Julianna Peña suffered a rib injury, UFC announced Tuesday. Amanda Nunes will now face Irene Aldana at UFC 289 on June 10, after Julianna Peña suffered a rib injury, UFC announced Tuesday. https://t.co/vrdPGJ46uO

Instead, Dana White announced that Irene Aldana will take her place. She is on a two-fight knockout streak and is a fresh face for 'The Lioness'. Nunes will look to defeat her new opponent and subsequently face Peña so that the two women may settle their rivalry over who reigns supreme at 135 pounds.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana hopes to become the second Mexican underdog to upset a dominant champion this year after Alexa Grasso's submission win over Valentina Shevchenko.

Poll : 0 votes