Breaking: Bryce Mitchell out of UFC 288 after being spotted with strange skin blemishes on Embedded episode

It appears as though Bryce Mitchell is out of his bout with Movsar Evloev at UFC 288 after being spotted with strange skin blemishes on an Embedded episode.

'Thug Nasty' was spotted with a large purple skin blemish above his left shoulder as well as his arm. The images were clearly a cause for concern as ESPN Deportes MMA writer Carlos Contreras Legaspi reported that the featherweight has been pulled from the event and replaced by Diego Lopes.

He wrote:

"Per sources: Bryce Mitchell is OUT of his #UFC288 fight vs Movsar Evolev this Saturday, Brazilian Diego Lopes will replace him on five day notice."

The 28-year-old was looking to bounce back after Ilia Topuria handed him his first career loss when he submitted him with an arm triangle choke at UFC 282 this past December. This was the second time the bout had changed as he was originally scheduled to fight Jonathan Pierce, but an injury forced him off and he was replaced by Evloev.

It remains to be seen whether the UFC will reschedule 'Thug Nasty' vs. Pearce when they both recover from their injuries or if they plan to book him in a fight against the winner of Evloev vs. Lopes.

What is Bryce Mitchell's MMA record?

Bryce Mitchell has been one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC featherweight division since making his promotional debut on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated finale in 2018.

'Thug Nasty' is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with an MMA record of 15-1, with 9 of his wins coming via submission. Despite suffering his lone career loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282, he is still currently the No.11 ranked UFC featherweight.

The 28-year-old has a lot of potential and already has notable wins over the likes of Bobby Moffett, Andre Fili, and Edson Barboza.

