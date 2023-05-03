BREAKING: Julianna Pena pulls out of upcoming title clash with Amanda Nunes, fellow women's bantamweight contender set to replace her

Amanda Nunes now has a new opponent for her UFC 289 bantamweight title fight after Julianna Pena was forced to withdraw due to injury. The organization has already booked a replacement for Nunes' return to the octagon.

Mexican bantamweight Irene Aldana will challenge UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes after Pena had to withdraw from their scheduled June 10 pay-per-view main event due to broken ribs.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the revised fight on social media, stating that Pena injured her ribs and will be unable to compete at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Nunes successfully defended her bantamweight throne five times in a row prior to her shocking defeat to Pena at UFC 269. She was able to exact revenge at UFC 277, scoring a unanimous decision victory over 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

Irene Aldana, on the other hand, was originally scheduled for a rematch against Raquel Pennington on May 20, which would have likely determined a new No. 1 contender.

However, Pena's injury has directly bumped her into the title contention spot. The Mexican superstar has won four of her last five bouts, albeit she hasn't competed in the 135-pounds in her last two bouts.

If Aldana wins against Nunes, she will join Brandon Moreno (flyweight), Alexa Grasso (women's flyweight), and Yair Rodriguez (interim featherweight) on the list of Mexican fighters who currently hold UFC gold.

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana: Who else is fighting on the UFC 289 fight card?

Top-ranked lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will square off in the co-main event after the UFC rescheduled the fight originally set for UFC 288 due to Oliveira's injury.

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – for women’s bantamweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Adam Fugitt vs. Mike Malott

Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Chris Daukaus vs. Khalil Rountree

David Dvorak vs. Matt Schnell

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick

Lucas Almeida vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Michel Pereira vs. Stephen Thompson

Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson

Aori Qileng vs. Aiemann Zahabi

