Former opponent sees Beneil Dariush "running through" Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 before "potentially beating" Islam Makhachev

This weekend’s UFC event was supposed to see a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Last month, though, it was announced that the fight had been postponed thanks to an undisclosed injury to Oliveira.

UFC 288 will go ahead this weekend with a new co-main event of Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad.

However, fans won’t have to wait long for the bout between Dariush and Oliveira, as it has been scheduled for UFC 289 on June 10. Most people expect the winner of Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira claim a title shot against UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev.

One fighter who believes Dariush has what it takes to win both fights is Drew Dober. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Dober had the following to say:

“I think Beneil Dariush is the No.1 contender in my division and I think he deserves that title shot against Islam...I could see him running through Charles [Oliveira] and I could see him potentially beating Islam too... Man, Beneil just gets better with time, and I think Volkanovski showed a lot of holes in Islam’s game and I know Beneil will take advantage of those.”

Catch the interview below:

If anyone would know about the capabilities of Dariush and Makhachev, it would be Dober. He has fought both men inside the octagon, suffering a defeat to Dariush in 2019 and Makhachev in 2021. Both fighters submitted the Denver-based brawler.

Dober will be hopeful of extending his own winning streak to four when he faces Matt Frevola at UFC 288 this weekend.

Beneil Dariush title shot: Should he have cemented a fight with Islam Makhachev already?

Beneil Dariush is currently on the best run of his UFC career. He has won his last eight fights in the octagon, putting him on the second-longest winning streak in the lightweight division behind champ Islam Makhachev.

Many believe that Dariush has already earned a title shot at the Dagestani. One of these people is former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos. When it was announced that Charles Oliveira had withdrawn from UFC 288, he took to Twitter to stake the claim for Dariush.

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA With Oliveira out Bene should fight Islam for the title.

Interestingly, though, Dariush himself has stated that even if he beats Oliveira, he won’t be asking for a title shot.

“I could care less. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I’m not begging for a title shot. If they [the UFC] want to just keep putting guys in front of me, then I’ll just keep chopping heads off.”

Catch Dariush's remarks on Submission Radio below:

