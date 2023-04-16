BREAKING: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush reportedly being pushed to UFC 289 on June 10

After the unfortunate news surfaced indicating that Charles Oliveira's highly-anticipated return to the octagon against Beneil Dariush was canceled due to injury, we now have clarification on when the UFC plans on scheduling the clash.

'Do Bronx' last fought inside the octagon last year when he was on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown at the hands of Islam Makhachev, who outmatched him on the feet and in the grappling. Since losing his title, the Brazilian has announced his intentions to reclaim the title and has set plans in motion to make it happen.

During a recent interview, Beneil Dariush revealed that his canceled bout with Charles Oliveira will be rescheduled and will now commence at UFC 289 on June 10.

"These are the things we kind of went over: They said they want to push the fight to June 10th. By the way, I still don't have a contract so I'm not sure if that's for sure, but that's what they told me they want to do, June 10th. At first I wasn't about it because what if this guy pulls out?... If this guy pulls out again, I want the title shot and basically a pay bump too and they agreed to both things. "

While fight cancelations and rescheduling aren't ideal, it's great that the UFC and both competitors reportedly managed to come to an agreement to re-book the clash.

Check out what Beneil Dariush had to say about his Charles Oliveira bout as he chases his first shot at UFC gold in the video below.

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush and other big fights at UFC 289

Beneil Dariush will have his chance to silence the doubters when he collides with former lightweight king Charles Oliveira at UFC 289, but what other fights are confirmed for the event?

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will lock horns for the third time as they aim to settle their rivalry in a women's bantamweight title scrap in the headliner.

Canada's own Hakeem Dawodu will be looking to get his career back on track after coming up short in his bout with Julian Erosa last time out when he welcomes powerful Brazilian Lucas Almeida into the cage.

The well-rounded Guram Kutateladze faces 19-fight UFC veteran John Makdessi as he attempts to force his way back to winning ways after his closely-contested split decision loss in his last octagon appearance.

