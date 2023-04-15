Is Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev the fight to make after Charles Oliveira pulls out of UFC 288? Former champ weighs in

Rafael dos Anjos believes Islam Makhachev's next title challenger should be Beneil Dariush.

No.4-ranked contender Dariush was scheduled to fight top lightweight contender Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 288. However, the Brazilian has suffered a minor injury and has now withdrawn from the pay-per-view.

espndeportes.espn.com/artes-marciale… Per sources: the scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for #UFC288 it's being pushed due to an undisclosed injury on Oliveira's side. The promotion is now working on a new date .Via @ESPNDeportes Per sources: the scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for #UFC288 it's being pushed due to an undisclosed injury on Oliveira's side. The promotion is now working on a new date .Via @ESPNDeportesespndeportes.espn.com/artes-marciale…

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has suggested that Beneil Dariush should get the title shot against Islam Makhachev. He tweeted:

"With Oliveira out Bene should fight Islam for the title."

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA With Oliveira out Bene should fight Islam for the title. With Oliveira out Bene should fight Islam for the title.

Beneil Dariush has eight straight wins under his belt, the second-longest active win streak in the promotion, only behind the lightweight champion. Many fans have called for him to be the next challenger, and a win against Oliveira would be difficult to ignore for UFC matchmakers.

Makhachev is expected to return to action when the UFC visits Abu Dhabi this October. Meanwhile, Oliveira vs. Dariush has now been postponed to a later date.

Arnold Allen claims he is accused of racism for siding with Alexander Volkanovski against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's first title defense came against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who gave him the toughest test of his career. Ultimately, Makhachev came away with a decision win that divided the MMA community.

Featherweight contender Arnold Allen weighed in on the fight ahead of UFC Kansas City. The Brit believes Volkanovski deserved the judges' nod, but added that he was accused of racism online after sharing his take on the UFC 284 headliner.

'Almighty' said:

"Itthought Volkanovski did great. I thought he would do what he did, but he did better than I expected, you know. I thought he would put a good show in. I thought maybe the size would be a factor but no, he looked great, he looked great and I had him winning, I have to re-watch it but I have to watch what I say, people call me a racist because I said Volkanovski”

Arnold Allen will take on former champion Max Holloway this weekend as he looks to edge closer to a title shot.

