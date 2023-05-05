UFC Tonight: UFC 288 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo will go down this Saturday from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pay-per-view card is topped by a bantamweight title fight and stacked with familiar names and top talents.

Reigning UFC 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling will look to make his third successful title defense as he takes on former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in the night's main event.

Taking the co-main event spot at UFC 288 will be a potential welterweight title eliminator between No.4-ranked Belal Muhammad and No.5-ranked Gilbert Burns.

Also on the card, undefeated prospect Movsar Evloev will square off against Diego Lopes in a battle of featherweights.

The potential main card opener at UFC 288 will see Kron Gracie return to action to take on Charles Jourdain in another clash of featherweights. Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight.

UFC 288 - Timings

The following are the UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 6. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for UFC Tonight will get underway at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, May 6. The prelims will follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, May 7, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 8:00 AM AEST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AWST on Sunday, May 7, followed by the prelims at 10:00 AM AEST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AWST. The main card will get underway at 12:00 PM AEST/ 11:30 PM ACST/ 10:00 PM AWST.

UFC Tonight: UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $124.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for UFC Tonight will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £29.99 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the UFC 288 main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

Watch the UFC Tonight: UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo fight preview below:

UFC Tonight: UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at UFC tonight:

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo (bantamweight championship)

Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan (women's strawweight)

Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola (lightweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark (light heavyweight)

Kalinn Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba (women's strawweight)

Early preliminary card

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

