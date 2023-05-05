UFC 288 is set to take place this weekend in Newark, New Jersey. The event features a headline bout of Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, with the UFC bantamweight title on the line.

Today saw the weigh-ins for the event, and both Sterling and Cejudo made weight for their bantamweight title clash.

‘Triple C’ was actually the first fighter to weigh in, hitting the 135lbs mark with apparent ease.

Watch Henry Cejudo weigh in below.

Sterling, on the other hand, took to the scale while announcing that his weight cut had been “tougher than (he) thought”.

This led to heckling from some members of Cejudo’s team, who taunted ‘The Funk Master’ with chants of “And new! And new!” as he officially hit 134lbs.

| More: Aljamain Sterling fired back at Henry Cejudo's team heckling him after he stepped on the scale following a "tougher than I thought" weight cut. #UFC288 | More: bit.ly/288Weights Aljamain Sterling fired back at Henry Cejudo's team heckling him after he stepped on the scale following a "tougher than I thought" weight cut.#UFC288 | More: bit.ly/288Weights https://t.co/cxhBdnvEFU

Since this, a video has emerged from ESPN showing an angry Aljamain Sterling firing back at ‘Triple C’ and his teammates following the weigh-in. In the video, ‘The Funk Master’ can be heard telling the unnamed teammates to let Cejudo do the talking.

“Have some f*cking respect for the sport! Let Henry do his talking, you guys have some f*cking respect, simple as that. I don’t care.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC288 The chatter continued between Aljo and Cejudo’s team after the weigh-ins The chatter continued between Aljo and Cejudo’s team after the weigh-ins 👀 #UFC288 https://t.co/IAk1NEDgEW

This incident isn’t the first time that the build to this fight has become heated. Last night’s press conference saw both men exchange verbal barbs, with Sterling telling Cejudo “you’re not even Mexican, you’re a fake a** American”.

The two rivals then embarked on a heated staredown, cementing this fight as one of the biggest in the UFC thus far into 2023.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo: Who has Israel Adesanya picked to win?

It’s widely recognised that Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is a tricky fight to pick, with most observers finding it hard to predict a winner in the upcoming UFC bantamweight title clash.

One man who hasn’t minced his words when it comes to picking a winner, though, is current UFC middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya.

‘The Last Stylebender’ seems to be firmly behind Sterling, and in a recent video, he explained his choice simply by stating that he’s not a fan of ‘Triple C’.

“I’m gonna pick Aljo because I don’t like Henry. See, I don’t have to make no bullsh*t up and try to justify it. I’ll just say I don’t like him, I don’t like the munchkin. I don’t like Henry Cejudo.”

