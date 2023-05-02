Andrew Tate’s house arrest extended by Romanian Court for 30 more days

The Romanian court has dealt another blow to controversial social media personality Andrew Tate as his house arrest has been extended for another 30 days.

This decision may have left the self-proclaimed 'Top G' disheartened, as he has been vocal about his eagerness to clear his name and move past the legal issues that have plagued him. The latest extension of the Tate brothers' house detention means they will be unable to leave their homes before May 29.

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist The Tate brothers remain under house arrest until the end of May.



The decision is final. The Tate brothers remain under house arrest until the end of May.The decision is final. https://t.co/8Pj9LkPKAs

The former kickboxer and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in December 2022 at their residence in Bucharest, and their confinement has continued ever since. While Andrew Tate was transferred from custody to house arrest on March 31st, this latest development prolongs their confinement.

Despite the prolonged investigation, no charges have been brought against the brothers or their two Romanian associates who were arrested alongside them. Nonetheless, the prosecution is actively investigating the Tate brothers for potential crimes related to human trafficking, rape, and running a criminal gang aimed at sexually exploiting women.

Earlier in April, Andrew Tate responded to the latest developments in his protracted legal battle. In his social media post, 'Cobra' shared his thoughts on the matter, which could be described as a mix of frustration and defiance:

"30 more days on house arrest. 30 more days suppressed. No EMs. I haven't been free for a single day this year. The battle rages against Shaitan."

Check out the social media post below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate 30 more days on house arrest.



30 more days suppressed.



No EMs.



I havnt been free for a single day this year.



The battle rages against Shaitan. 30 more days on house arrest. 30 more days suppressed. No EMs. I havnt been free for a single day this year.The battle rages against Shaitan. https://t.co/4dALlZvz6A

Andrew Tate recalls a childhood lesson learned through his father's harsh behaviour

Andrew Tate's tenacity on Twitter knows no bounds, and he continues to share his thoughts and experiences, both in and out of confinement. In his most recent tweet, the kickboxer-turned-media personality revealed a snippet from his childhood, which shed some light on his upbringing with his father, Emory Tate.

Emory Tate was an American International Chess grandmaster known as the 'trailblazer for African-American chess.'

The social media post provided insight into why 'Cobra' is so outspoken and unyielding in his beliefs, as it revealed a childhood shaped by a strong, influential figure:

"When I was a toddler, my dad bumped me at random. Pushed me over, nonstop. Eventually, I learned to packpeddle extremely proficiently. So, he pushed harder. When I was older, he did it to Tristan too. I remember watching. [We asked him], 'Why push us dad?' [He replied], 'So you learn to get up.'"

Check out the social media post here:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate When I was a toddler my dad bumped me at random. Pushed me over.



Nonstop.



Eventually, I learned to packpeddle extremely proficiently.



So he pushed harder.



When I was older he did it to Tristan too. I remember watching.



“Why push us dad?”



So you learn to get up. When I was a toddler my dad bumped me at random. Pushed me over. Nonstop. Eventually, I learned to packpeddle extremely proficiently.So he pushed harder. When I was older he did it to Tristan too. I remember watching. “Why push us dad?”So you learn to get up.

Poll : 0 votes