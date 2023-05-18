"You are a grown man pull yourself together": Andrew Tate tweet reaction to Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford breakup goes viral

British-American media personality Andrew Tate remarked on the news that singers Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have parted ways. On May 17, news outlet Page Six published a report confirming that the 21-year-old singer and Rutherford have broken up after less than a year of dating.

A statement from Eilish's rep said:

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.”

The confirmation had mixed reactions from fans since the couple was previously criticized for the age gap between them.

The same news was shared by the outlet PopBase on its Twitter handle to which the controversial former professional kickboxer expressed his views.

Twitter reactions on Andrew Tate's comment on Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's breakup

After the tweet reply of Andrew Tate on Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford breaking up went viral, Twitterati was shocked. Several users hailed the social media personality's supposed sarcasm on the news while others pointed out his inappropriate comment given his age.

Some users also called him "desperate for attention" as he commented on something that isn't related to him.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were lowkey about their relationship

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were first linked together romantically in October 2022. A month later, on November 1, 2022, they made their relationship Instagram official.

Later that month, the duo made their official red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala by sharing Gucci blankets and posing for cameras.

While speaking to Vanity Fair in November 2022, Billie Eilish spoke about Rutherford at length.

“Yeah, I do [have a boyfriend now]. And it’s really cool, and I’m really excited, and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*cking f*cker alive, but pulled his a**. Are you kidding me? Can we just—round of applause for me? Thank you. Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his a**—all me! I did that shit. I locked that motherf*cker down.”

The duo was last seen together during the Coachella music festival in April 2023, where they kept a low profile.

Billie was not with Jesse while attending the star-studded Met Gala 2023 which was held in early May.

Before dating Billie Eilish, Rutherford was dating model Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 to 2021, while the Bad Guy singer was linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

