How old is Jesse Rutherford? All about The Neighborhood frontman as Billie Eilish is spotted with musician

American singer Billie Eilish was spotted holding hands with The Neighborhood's lead vocalist, Jesse Rutherford.

As per a video obtained by TMZ, the 20-year-old star was seen on October 14 hanging out with Rutherford at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. They were also spotted leaving the event attraction hand-in-hand while a group of friends walked with them.

Although the video does not show the pair's faces, the images posted on Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas' Instagram story show the duo dressed in the same clothes which left fans in a frenzy.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have an age gap of 11 years

Billie Eilish was born on December 18, 2001, which makes her 20, while Jesse Rutherford was born on August 21, 1991, which makes him 31. The duo have an age gap of 11 years.

Jesse is a native of Newbury Park, California, and is a singer and actor. He began his journey in the entertainment industry at the age of ten by appearing in commercials. He starred as Daniel in the television series The Young and the Restless.

In 2002, he appeared in the romantic comedy Life or Something Like That, and crime-drama Bundy. Some of his other credits include Star Trek: Enterprise and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

He gradually shifted his career to that of a musician and by 2008, Rutherford became the lead vocalist of a local band called Curicula. Two years later, he began recording his own songs under the name of Jesse James. Rutherford co-founded The Neighborhood in 2011 with Zach Abels, Brandon Fried, Jeremy Freedman and Michael Margott.

The Neighborhood released their first EP in 2012, titled I'm Sorry. The song Female Robberyfrom the EP garnered a good response.

In June 2013, the band's song Sweater Weather topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. They also released their first album, I Love You, the same year under Columbia Records.

Two years later, they came up with their second album, Wiped Out!, which also topped the Billboard charts. In March 2018, The Neighborhood released their third self-titled album. Additionally, the band has toured with pop band Imagine Dragons. Their music has also been used in various series, including The Vampire Diaries and Twisted.

Before he was spotted with Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford was in an on-and-off relationship with Anabel Englund. The duo broke up in 2014. He was soon linked to model and YouTube celebrity Devon Lee Carlson. The pair dated for six years before parting ways in 2021.

As for his pictures with Billie Eilish, the nature of their relationship is unknown at the time of writing, but they were seen hanging out in August 2022 as well.

