Who is Claudia Sulewski? All about Finneas' girlfriend as singer pays tribute on 4th anniversary

Singer-songwriter Finneas recently celebrated his fourth anniversary with YouTuber Claudia Sulewski. Also known as Finneas Baird O’Connell, he posted a tribute to Sulewski on social media and wrote,

“You’d have to scour the globe to try to find someone equally as talented, creative and hard working as you are, my love. Then you’d have to do it a second time to try to find someone as kind, thoughtful and generous.”

He continued:

“A third time to find someone as funny, a fourth to find someone as loving, a fifth to find someone as beautiful. How you manage to be every one of these things all at once, will forever be the impossibility of you. Happy anniversary, Baby, I love the hell out of you.”

Sulewski replied by saying that his vows are "going to destroy" her. She also posted an anniversary video on TikTok where their pet dog Peaches goes up to bed where Claudia is standing on one side and O’Connell is on the other side. The couple can be heard laughing in the video, which featured a brief snippet of the song Valley by Perfume Genius.

Everything known about Finneas’ partner

Claudia Sulewski is a YouTube star and actress (Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Claudia Sulewski is a well-known YouTuber, host, and actress. She gained recognition for her YouTube channel and later hosted videos for Teen Vogue’s YouTube channel after moving to Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old launched her channel BeyondBeautyStar in 2010, which features videos related to her fashion choices, beauty routines, travels, interior design endeavors, workouts, and more. The channel’s name was later changed to Claudia Sulewski and she used the same name on her social media accounts.

She started a podcast, We Bought a House, with her boyfriend during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. She entered the world of fashion by teaming up with Nordstrom BP and creating a clothing line where she was a social media creative director, making her advertisements and producing her own lookbook.

Sulewski appeared on the TV series, The Commute, from 2016 to 2017 followed by the web series [email protected] from 2016 to 2018. She then appeared in an episode of Marvel’s Runaways in 2019. She made her film debut with the 2022 comedy film, I Love My Dad. She even directed, filmed, and edited her boyfriend’s music video for the song Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski’s relationship timeline

Elle Australia reported that Finneas and Claudia Sulewski first met on a dating app in 2018. The former also wrote a song for her. Finneas' 2019 single, Claudia, is based on the night they met.

O’Connell’s family reportedly used to meet Sulewski during the pandemic. While Sulewski has been regularly photographed with the O’Connells, including Billie Eilish, they don't feature on her YouTube channel.

Finneas is popular for his singles and released his first EP, Blood Harmony, in October 2019 followed by his first album, Optimist, last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far