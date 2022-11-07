When did Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford meet? Timeline explored as singer makes red carpet debut with The Neighbourhood star

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their relationship official by debuting on the red carpet of the LACMA Film + Art 2022 Gala in California on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

At the event, the duo made a cozy entry wrapped in a large Gucci blanket. During the photo session, they dropped the blanket to unveil their matching pajama-inspired outfits.

Dating rumors about Billie and Jesse have been afloat ever since the two were spotted kissing at a restaurant in Los Angeles last month. Furthermore, Billie also made their relationship Instagram official with a post on October 31, where the two were seen donning Halloween costumes.

While the actual date and year of their meeting are unknown, there have been pictures on the internet by fan accounts dating back to 2017, where both Billie and Jesse can be seen together.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford took a dig at critics with their Halloween outfits: Duo's relationship timeline explored

While many on social media claim that Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have known each other for many years, the duo sparked relationship rumors after October 13, 2022, when they were first spotted enjoying a date at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles.

Following that, they were seen together once again on October 15, 2022. This time, however, they were accompanied by Finneas, Eilish's older brother. The three were spotted at Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

As per TMZ, the couple were also spotted kissing on the streets of Studio City, LA, on October 19, 2022.

Billie and Jessie spotted kissing a month back after dating rumors sparked. (Image via AFP)

When pictures of 20-year-old Billie and 31-year-old Jesse first surfaced online, the two were relentlessly slammed on social media, with many pointing out the major age gap of 11 years between them.

In Eilish's Halloween post, it seems that the couple poked fun at their critics as they appeared together for a Halloween party, dressed up as a baby and an old man. Billie was seen dressed in a pink baby suit with a diaper, while Rutherford sported a bald cap with side hair along with wrinkled prosthetics.

Their Halloween outfits also garnered severe criticism from netizens, with many pointing out that it was "disturbing."

Billie and Jesse at the 11th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala

At the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 5, the couple were seen sporting an all-Gucci ensemble.

Billie Eilish was seen in a lace slip dress with thigh-high slits. She accessorized with mesh gloves and silver chains, alongside a Gucci sleeping mask, which doubled as a headband.

Rutherford, on the other hand, was seen in a silky Gucci button-up and matching relaxed pants, with his neck tattoos on full display.

Poll : 0 votes